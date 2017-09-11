13 Fall Shows To Be Excited About, 10 To Give A Chance, And 5 To Avoid

Be excited: The Deuce
Give it a chance: The Orville
Be excited: The Vietnam War
Be excited: Neo Yokio
Be excited: Young Sheldon
Give it a chance: Me, Myself & I
Avoid: The Brave
Give it a chance: The Good Doctor
Give it a chance: SEAL Team
Be excited: Liar
Avoid: Marvel's Inhumans
Give it a chance: Ghosted
Give it a chance: Wisdom of the Crowd
Be excited: Ten Days in the Valley
Give it a chance: 9JKL
Be excited: The Gifted
Give it a chance: The Mayor
Give it a chance: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Avoid: Valor
Avoid: Dynasty
Be excited: White Famous
Avoid like the fucking plague: Hit the Road
Be excited: Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television
Be excited: S.W.A.T.
Be excited: Alias Grace
Give it a chance: Marvel’s Runaways
Be excited: She's Gotta Have It
Be excited: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
NOTE: Please read, especially if you're heading to the comments section to complain that something is missing!
We wrote only about shows we could screen at least one episode of. Will & Grace, Star Trek: Discovery, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, and Mindhunter were a few of the shows that didn’t have screeners available in time for consideration. We wrote only about new shows, not returning ones, as much as we also love Top of the Lake and Curb Your Enthusiasm. And there are shows we skipped, given the volume, especially if they failed to make any impression either way (such as Hulu’s Future Man, Amazon’s Jean-Claude Van Johnson, and the Audience Network’s Loudermilk). Complain away about anything else!
Kate Aurthur is the chief Los Angeles correspondent for BuzzFeed News. Aurthur covers the television and film industries.
Contact Kate Aurthur at kate.aurthur@buzzfeed.com.
Jarett Wieselman is a senior entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Wieselman writes about and reports on the television industry.
Contact Jarett Wieselman at jarett.wieselman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.