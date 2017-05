What's it about? Based on James Patterson's upcoming book, Instinct follows an ex-CIA agent turned professor/writer who's brought back into the fold when the NYPD asks him to help them catch a serial killer.

What's it about? Inspired by the 2003 film of the same name, S.W.A.T. centers on a S.W.A.T. sergeant who finds himself stuck in between his duty to the job and the LA streets he grew up in.

What's it about? This comedy — about a family living under one roof, but in three separate apartments — is inspired by Feuerstein’s real life.

What's it about? The show follows one man at three separate points in his life: as a 14-year-old in the past, a 40-year-old today, and a 65-year-old in the future.

What's it about? A man begins to live every day of his life according to the Bible.

Note: In mid-May every year, the five television broadcast networks — NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, and The CW — present their new shows and upcoming schedules to advertisers at events called “the upfronts.” That’s why you see an onslaught of new programming in May, as well as the cancellation of current shows. This post will be continually updated.