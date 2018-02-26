“The Bachelor” Is Really Not Doing Well This Season

A year ago, when Nick Viall was The Bachelor, the show was an all-star for ABC. It was, in fact, the only show on network television that grew in the key 18-to-49 demographic when compared to its previous season, and was the fourth-highest-rated network show for the season in the demo.

But the ratings for this season of The Bachelor tell a different story. At this point last year (through eight episodes), the show was drawing an average audience of 7.2 million viewers with a 2.3 rating among 18- to 49 year-olds. Now, in the same live-plus-same-day ratings — viewers who watch a show live, or almost live — it's averaging 6.2 million viewers, with a 1.7 in 18 to 49. If my math is right — AND IT IS, PEOPLE — that's a decrease of nearly 14% in viewers and a dizzying 26% in the demo. And that's not even counting this Sunday night's Women Tell All episode, which aired outside of the show's usual timeslot, drawing only 4.2 million viewers and a 1.1 among 18- to 49-year-olds.

Are we, as a nation, not in the mood to watch The Bachelor during the #MeToo era? Or did last summer's Bachelor in Paradise disaster sour viewers on the show? Or is it possible that the veteran franchise — which first premiered in 2002, and has run for a stunning 22 seasons, plus 13 more of The Bachelorette — finally run its course? Or is Arie Luyendyk Jr. — the race car driver turned realtor, whom Bachelorette Emily Maynard ditched in 2012 — a dud? Remember, Peter Kraus, with whom Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay had a genuinely painful goodbye after it became clear he was not ready to propose, was the show's top choice to be the Bachelor — and when he turned the offer down, producers had to scramble to unearth Arie.

We won't know whether the damage is permanent until next season's ratings, a year from now. Though Arie's lack of charisma, and this season's total absence of drama, has not helped. So far, the show's most exciting development occurred off camera, when it turned out that Bekah Martinez, whose mother reported her missing during the fall, turned up safe and sound...on The Bachelor. (ABC's senior vice president for reality television, Robert Mills, did an interview last week with ET to answer the “This is so boring” criticisms about this season. "We’ve had, for lack of a better term, growing pains," he said.)