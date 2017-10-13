Amazon's Roy Price Has Been Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Hours after the Hollywood Reporter published a story about Amazon Studios' Roy Price allegedly sexually harassing a producer of one of the streamer's shows, Price has been put on leave. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the news to BuzzFeed News: “Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Company." Variety was the first to report Price's suspension.

A report that Price had been investigated by Amazon for "unwanted sexual remarks" toward Isa Hackett, a producer of The Man in the High Castle, was first reported by Kim Masters in late August in the Information. But the story got little pickup then. Then earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal wrote a devastating analysis of why the company is failing in the original content business, revealing that the company had passed on The Handmaid's Tale (which went to Hulu and won many Emmy awards) and Big Little Lies (which went to HBO and also dominated the Emmys). The shows the streaming service has picked up have barely made a cultural impact, other than Transparent, which has won several Emmys and attracted buzz during its first few seasons. But according to the Journal story, "fewer than one million people" have watched the show's recent seasons.

In the wake of the investigative stories about Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times and New Yorker, revealing allegations of sexual harassment and assault, Hackett felt further emboldened, and talked to Masters again for a story in the Hollywood Reporter. Hackett is the daughter of Philip K. Dick, whose work provides the source material for The Man in the High Castle, and when she and Price were at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2015, he propositioned her. “You will love my dick,” Hackett said Price told her in a cab.

Price's attorney Charles Harder did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for a comment about Price's suspension and Hackett's allegations. Attorney Lisa Bloom had worked with Price until recently, but on Thursday told BuzzFeed News that her "representation of Roy Price has concluded."

Thursday was a perfect storm for Price, with Rose McGowan blasting him on Twitter for "funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers," referring to Amazon's high-profile projects with The Weinstein Company, which include The Romanoffs by Matthew Weiner and David O. Russell's untitled series. McGowan also tweeted at Jeff Bezos "I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof."

That Price has remained in the Amazon Studios job until now with so little to show for it has been a subject of much speculation in the entertainment industry. The streaming service has spent $4.5 billion on original content in 2017. It has spent lavishly on shows like The Last Tycoon, Z: The Beginning of Everything, Woody Allen's $80 million debacle, Crisis in Six Scenes, only to cancel them after one season.

As David E. Kelley, the creator of Goliath who left after its first season, told the Journal, "I'm a huge fan of the company overall, but their entertainment division is a bit of a gong show."



