ABC Is Close To Reviving "American Idol"

American Idol, a show that changed television and American popular culture, may return next year.

A Variety story reported Friday that ABC had struck a deal with FreeMantleMedia, the production company behind American Idol, and would like to bring the show back in March 2018, possibly on Sunday nights. A source with knowledge of the situation disputed that the deal had closed, but said there is a framework for a deal.

FreeMantleMedia did not immediately respond to an email from BuzzFeed News asking for a comment; ABC had no comment.

According to Variety, no talent from the show's previous incarnation has signed on yet (and Ryan Seacrest recently took a job in New York City as the co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which would complicate his possible return). Variety speculated that Kelly Clarkson, American Idol's first winner, could possibly be involved in front of the cameras.

NBC and Fox were also in the running to bring the show back. Had NBC won, it would have been possible that Simon Cowell, who has an exclusive deal with the network, could have returned as a judge.