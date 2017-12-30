Everything You Need To Know About TV And Movies In 2018

Though the first Deadpool was released in 2016, and this one is coming out only two years later, it feels like this sequel has had a long road. Perhaps because Tim Miller, who directed the first one and was also doing the second, was fired after he and star Ryan Reynolds clashed. David Leitch, who codirected John Wick, even though he didn't get credit due to the Directors Guild of America being ridiculous, took over for Miller. Then there was also a seemingly endless search for an actor to play Cable, a cybernetic mutant: Kyle Chandler, Michael Shannon, and David Harbour were all in the running at various points, but Josh Brolin got the role in the end, signing on for four films. Also new to the cast is Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) as Domino, another mutant and a mercenary. Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, and Leslie Uggams all return, but best of all, Brianna Hildebrand will be back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Ahead of being presumably taken over by Disney, Fox is heavily investing in its comic book mutants in 2018. In The New Mutants (April 13), an X-Men superhero horror movie, young mutants (Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton among them) are held captive in a facility. And in what X-Men fans hope will be a corrective to the dreadful Last Stand, X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be the directorial debut of Simon Kinberg, who has overseen the franchise for years. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Sophie Turner all return. Dark Phoenix will be released on Nov. 2.