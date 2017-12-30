Everything You Need To Know About TV And Movies In 2018

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Clockwise from top left: TNT, Marvel Studiios, Fox, CW, Netflix, Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 1. LA to Vegas, Jan. 2 (9 p.m. on Fox) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In LA to Vegas, a flight crew and a few regular passengers travel to and from Las Vegas for the weekend. There's the flight attendant searching for a better job (Kim Matula), the ridiculously mustached pilot (Dylan McDermott, playing against type), a crazed gambler who will bet on anything (Peter Stormare), etc. The first episode is funny — and McDermott is very funny, unexpectedly so — but it's not not claustrophobic. For those of us who don't love planes, it may be a challenge! But perhaps worth it. Veteran TV writer Lon Zimmet (Happy Endings, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the show's creator. Advertisement 2. Grown-ish, Jan. 3 (8 p.m. on Freeform) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Kelsey Mcneal / Freeform Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Yara Shahidi — a breakout star of ABC's Black-ish, who plays Zoey, the oldest daughter — gets her own show. Zoey is off to college, where she'll face challenges beyond the ones presented by her parents at home, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross). This show was originally developed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris at ABC, but was moved over to the network's cable sibling, Freeform, which caters to younger audiences. Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chris Parnell, and Deon Cole also star in Zoey's different world (pun intended). 3. 9-1-1, Jan. 3 (9 p.m. on Fox) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Michael Becker / Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 9-1-1, by creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is about first responders in Los Angeles. There's a 911 operator (Connie Britton), a calm problem-solver for those who are in dire need of help; there are the firefighters, led by Peter Krause, a man in recovery for alcohol addiction, who dads his way through his work relationships, particularly with Buck (Oliver Stark) a reckless young recruit; and there are police, led by Angela Bassett, an LAPD officer who has problems at home — actually, they all have problems at home. From the pilot, 9-1-1 appears to be a straightforward procedural, and the least Ryan Murphy–ish show he's ever created: no freakish elements visible so far. That's not a bad thing! 9-1-1's pilot is well-paced and has good performances from these veteran actors. It premieres after the 8 p.m. return of The X-Files. (Fox — a network imperiled by its parent company's sale to Disney — has one more midseason drama, The Resident, starring Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, and Bruce Davison. It premieres after the NFC championship game on Jan. 21.) 4. The Four, Jan. 4 (8 p.m. on Fox) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Singing competitions! We are staring down so many. (WHY?) The Four is Fox's answer to ABC's unfortunate revival of American Idol — I would have argued the best answer would have been silence, but no one asked me. Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and Republic Records' executive Charlie Walk are the judges here, and Fergie is the host. The rules already confuse me: The show starts with four finalists, and then newcomers can come along to try to take their spots. Will we care? Unclear! 5. The Chi, Jan. 7 (10 p.m. on Showtime) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Showtime Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe has created the drama The Chi about a group of neighbors on the South Side of Chicago, which has become a symbol of gun violence in Donald Trump's America. Obviously, the The Chi goes deeper than the fear-inducing dog whistles do, following the stories of — among others — preteen Kevin (Alex Hibbert, who played Little in Moonlight), Brandon (Jason Mitchell from Straight Outta Compton), and Brandon's girlfriend, Jerrika (Tiffany Boone). 6. Proud Mary, Jan. 12 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Dana Starbard / Screen Gems Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin We are already blessed to be living in the era of Taraji P. Henson, television star. It's wonderful that we also seem to be moving into an age of Henson as a female lead in movies, too. (Not that I didn't love her ensemble work in Hidden Figures — but in 2018 she'll also star in Tyler Perry's Acrimony, opening on March 30, which looks wonderfully batshit.) In Proud Mary, Henson plays a hitwoman who works for a Boston crime family. The delightful thing about its trailer is that it's too busy showing Henson in action and playing Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" to get to what apparently is its main plot, which is her becoming enmeshed in the life of a young boy whose family she killed. Advertisement 7. The Commuter, Jan. 12 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Lionsgate Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This movie is the only repetition from last year's list, and while I usually wouldn't include a movie that had been pushed, much less into January's dead zone for film, I have two words for you: Liam Neeson! In their fourth collaboration, Jaume Collet-Serra (who directed The Shallows, the third-best shark movie ever made) and Neeson, who worked together on Non-Stop, Run All Night, and Unknown, are back together here. Neeson plays an insurance agent on a commuter train who is forced into doing Liam Neeson–like things by Vera Farmiga. The trailer is the Neeson-est! Cannot wait. 8. The Polka King, Jan. 12 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Seacia Pavao / Netflix Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This film tells the story of Jan Lewan (Jack Black), a Polish immigrant who came to prominence as a polka magnate — and then got himself into a terrible legal trouble. It's based on a true, crazy story; the trailer reveals some of what will happen. Maya Forbes (who wrote and directed the lovely Infinitely Polar Bear a few years ago) codirects and cowrites The Polka King with her husband, Wally Wolodarsky. Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, and Willie Garson also star. (The Polka King is the first of Netflix's many, many movies in the coming year. Will 2018 be the year Netflix figures out how to create excitement around its feature films like it does with its original series? The streaming service has at least 10 movies coming out before mid-April, so I would imagine it must!) 9. Black Lightning, Jan. 16 (9 p.m. on the CW) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link The CW Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Black Lightning, the CW's latest DC Comics series, is explicitly political — it's about black rage in response to systemic injustice and feels extremely relevant. Cress Williams plays Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal in a crime-ridden city who has a superhero alter ego that comes out when he's angry. He gets angry when he's needlessly pulled over by the police, for instance, and that happens a lot. But he also gets angry when the One Hundred, the gang that's ruining the city, targets his two daughters, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams). If it weren't for the promise he made to his ex-wife, Lynn (Christine Adams), with whom he wants to reconcile, he would just let loose and go full Black Lightning. Created by Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, Black Lightning feels different from the shows in the Arrowverse (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow), which have varying degrees of darkness and political engagement. (And according to the CW, this show may or may not be part of the Arrowverse; it's basically up to the creators.) The first two episodes of Black Lightning are doing a lot of work: creating the dangers and the relationships in Jefferson's world, as well as laying out what's at stake for his family and who the bad guys are. Black Lightning engages with the issues of race, crime, and policing in a way no show in my memory has. 10. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Jan. 17 (10 p.m. on FX) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Jeff Daly / FX Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The People v. O.J. Simpson set a high hurdle for the second installment of American Crime Story to jump over, but every detail of this project — particularly its casting — has seemed perfect. The story is based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors, and Darren Criss plays the 1997 spree-killer Andrew Cunanan; Penélope Cruz plays Donatella Versace; and Edgar Ramirez is Gianni Versace, who becomes Cunanan's target. This murder — and Cunanan's backstory — is truly one of the most spectacular crimes ever committed, and who better to bring it to our televisions than Ryan Murphy and the American Crime Story team? Tom Rob Smith, who created the moody, compelling miniseries London Spy, wrote all but one episode by himself. 11. Corporate, Jan. 17 (10 p.m. on Comedy Central) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Comedy Central Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Corporate is a dark satire of modern office life at a huge company — called Hampton DeVille — that's created by Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman (Ingebretson and Weisman also star in it). Corporate also stars Lance Reddick as Hampton DeVille's vicious CEO — casting The Wire's Reddick in a comedy is not his usual sort of role, but it works. Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek play his seconds-in-command. The bad news is Comedy Central made the first two episodes available, and I laughed only once (when Reddick tells Lustick's character he should put his glasses back on because he looks like "a prepubescent Voldemort"). But Corporate certainly knows what it is, and maybe that means it will be funnier down the line. Advertisement 12. Step Sisters, Jan. 19 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Jemal Countess / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke), an excellent student and the captain of her step crew, is asked to train an insubordinate, mostly white sorority in the art of stepping, she secretly agrees, betraying her own sorority. (I love movies when people are just asked to do nonsensical things, and then agree to do them, but this setup makes me think the cheer-off scene in Bring It On has been expanded into a movie, which is all I want in this life.) Charles Stone III (2002's Drumline) is the director of this Netflix movie. 13. Counterpart, Jan. 21 (8 p.m. on Starz) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Nicole Wilder / Starz Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin J.K. Simmons plays Howard Silk, a dutiful, low-rung spy in a secretive Berlin-based agency. When he finds out that there's a parallel universe in which another version of him exists — a much more slick, assertive version, that is — his world is upended. I watched the first two (of 10) episodes of Counterpart and found it stylish, if a bit dour. Simmons is always great, and he's excellent here as sad Howard and as cool Howard. Olivia Williams plays Howard's wife in both worlds (though it's complicated) and Harry Lloyd is his boss. 14. Mosaic, Jan. 22 (8 p.m. on HBO — all six episodes air that week, concluding Friday night) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Claudette Barius / HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The first episode of Mosaic felt like a bit of a slog. Written by Ed Solomon and directed by (and the brainchild of) Steven Soderbergh, some of the performances were mannered, and the long takes seemed show-offy to me, rather than seamless and natural. But midway through Episode 2, I realized I was riveted, a feeling that carried through to the end. The most straightforward description of Mosaic is that it's a mystery about the disappearance and presumed murder of a famous children's book author, Olivia Lake (Sharon Stone — who needs her own quality show now, preferably one with Paul Reubens, who flanks her here as her gay BFF). One suspect, her fiancé, Eric (Frederick Weller, who, disclosure, is a friend of mine), pleads guilty to killing her, going to prison for the crime, despite also insisting on his innocence. When his sister, Petra (Jennifer Ferrin), comes to believe him, she enlists the help of Nate (Devin Ratray), a detective who never thought Eric did it. I will say no more about the plot! There's another level to Mosaic, which is an app through which you can follow different characters and threads of stories. The New York Times' James Poniewozik reviewed the experience, calling it "fascinating, if not ultimately successful." 15. The Alienist, Jan. 22 (9 p.m. on TNT) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Katalin Vermes / TNT Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When Caleb Carr's cinematic novel The Alienist came out in 1994, it seemed obvious it should be a movie, but despite many attempts, one never came together. It's better suited to longform television anyway! The Alienist is set in late 19th-century New York City, where Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) has just taken over as police commissioner. Determined to actually solve crimes (while ridding the department of corruption), he enlists an unorthodox psychologist, Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), and a socialite newspaperman, John Moore (Luke Evans), to find out who is killing boy sex workers in the city — crimes so unseemly the police department barely wants to admit they're happening. Helping solve the murders is Dakota Fanning's Sara Howard, a police secretary who wants to be the first female detective in the NYPD. 16. Let's Get Physical, Jan. 24 (8:30 p.m. on Pop) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Pop Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The fourth season of Pop's (funny) Schitt’s Creek will lead into Let's Get Physical, a half-hour comedy about Joe Force (Matt Jones), whose dad was an aerobics superstar in the '80s. When his father dies suddenly, Joe has to come home and take over the aged family gym to get his inheritance. Jane Seymour plays Joe's mother, Chris Diamantopoulos plays his rival, and AnnaLynne McCord plays his high school love. Advertisement 17. Waco, Jan. 24 (10 p.m. on Paramount Network) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Network Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This six-part miniseries dramatizes the 1993 standoff between the FBI (led by Michael Shannon, playing a hostage negotiator) and the Branch Davidian cult (with Taylor Kitsch playing its leader, David Koresh). Waco will not be a happy story — spoiler alert from life! — as the siege lasted 51 days and resulted in 76 deaths. Waco is the first project that will kick off the brand-new Paramount Network, which will launch on Jan. 18. (Spike is turning into the Paramount Network.) And they're making a big bet on scripted television, with Waco and Heathers (March, see below), Yellowstone (June), and American Woman (also June — and this is the Kyle Richards show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans!), all premiering in the first half of the year. One other interesting thing of note: Both Waco and Yellowstone were produced by the Weinstein Company, but after the disgrace of Harvey Weinstein, his name and the company's name were stripped from the credits. 18. Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Jan. 26 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The Maze Runner movies have done surprisingly well in what's become an increasingly challenging environment for YA book adaptation — it's especially shocking because they're not good! Yet the first movie made nearly $350 million, and the second one made $312 million. Which is why when Dylan O'Brien, the franchise's star, was nearly killed in an on-set injury in March 2016, the production waited for him to recover, which took months. (If you haven't read Kyle Buchanan's excellent profile of O'Brien, you're in for a treat.) So The Death Cure will conclude this series, and when I see it with the friend with whom I've seen the first two, I know one of us will turn to the other and say, "I have no idea what's happening" — because that's what we've done twice before. Apparently, there's another maze in this one, and all our questions will be answered. 19. Queer Eye, February TBA (Netflix) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflix Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In 2003, Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy played a small but significant role in advancing civil rights: It was part of the sea change in LGBT representation that helped create mainstream acceptance for ideas (and now, laws) like same-sex marriage. In this Netflix reboot, a new Fab Five — Antoni Porowski (for food and wine), Bobby Berk (design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) — will serve as cultural liaisons, this time not only to men, but to women as well. The logline makes a point of saying the show, set around Atlanta this time, will reach out to people with "backgrounds and beliefs often contrary" to the Fab Five's for the makeovers. We’ll see how that goes. 20. Absentia, February TBA (Amazon) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Simon Varsano / Simon Varsano/Sony Pictures Television/Amazon Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Stana Katic, who was so terrific on Castle for all those years, plays Emily Byrne, an FBI agent chasing a serial killer in Boston — until she disappears for six years. With no memory of how she spent that time, Byrne turns up in a remote cabin. Her life has moved on without her: Her husband has gotten married again, and his new wife is raising his son with Emily. That's bad, of course! But worse is that she's then blamed for a bunch of murders. (This show has aired in a few European countries already and was a hit.) 21. Life Sentence, first quarter TBA (CW) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link CW Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Lucy Hale plays Stella, a young woman with a terminal illness whose cancer is cured — after which she learns some ugly truths the people around her have been hiding from her. Her parents (Dylan Walsh and Gillian Vigman) are no longer in love; her brother (Jayson Blair) is an Adderall-dealing disaster; she and her husband (Elliot Knight), whom she married on impulse, barely know each other; and her sister (Brooke Lyons) gave up her life to take care of her. They all have a lot of feelings about these things, which Stella is no longer spared. Advertisement 22. Untitled Cloverfield movie, Feb. 2 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Rob Kim / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Normally, pushing a movie's release date twice is a sign of doom. But with the Cloverfield franchise, the usual rules may not apply. This third one was once called God Particle (but not anymore) and is directed by Julius Onah from a script by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung. It's set on the International Space Station, with an excellent cast — Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Daniel Brühl, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Zhang Ziyi, Chris O'Dowd, and John Ortiz — playing a group of astronauts (I think?) who discover something bad. Or maybe they do something that causes something bad to happen — it's unclear. A few early stories said the Earth disappears in this movie, which would certainly be a problem! Being a J.J. Abrams project, this film is shrouded in mystery. Let's hope it's not pushed again and we can finally see for ourselves. 23. Altered Carbon, Feb. 2 (Netflix) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflix Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin A 10-episode series set 300 years in the future in some semblance of Northern California, Altered Carbon presents a world in which death no longer exists if you have enough money. Joel Kinnaman (The Killing) plays Takeshi Kovacs, a detective resurrected in order to investigate an attempt to kill the world's richest man (James Purefoy). Kristin Lehman, Martha Higareda, and Renée Elise Goldsberry (yay, Angelica from Hamilton) are among the show's costars, and Laeta Kalogridis is the showrunner. After many disappointments as a lifelong TV fan, I try not to get excited over a show's premise. But but but…Altered Carbon sounds so good, and is so up my alley, that I just can't help myself! (I have not read Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel, on which this show is based.) 24. 2 Dope Queens, Feb. 2 (HBO) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The terrific, hilarious (and popular) podcast by Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson comes to HBO with four themed specials. And what themes they are! According to HBO, they will be "Blerds (Black Nerds)," "Hot Peen," "New York," and "Hair." The format will be the same as the podcast, with Williams and Robinson riffing, then guests, stand-up, and more riffing. The guests: Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess, Jon Stewart, and Sarah Jessica Parker. A million yays. 25. The 15:17 to Paris, Feb. 9 View this video on YouTube Warner Bros. In August 2015, a gunman on a train from Amsterdam to Paris was brought down by passengers, three of whom are the subjects of Clint Eastwood's new movie, The 15:17 to Paris. Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone — who met and became friends as children — were three Americans on the train (two were in the military), and the story will follow their lives leading up to the attack. And the men will play themselves as adults! Which is sort of interesting (and it also seemed pretty clear in the trailer that they're not professional actors). P.S. Eastwood is 87 years old and pretty much directs a movie per year. I barely move from my couch to the kitchen. I do hope scientists somewhere are studying him. 26. Fifty Shades Freed, Feb. 9 View this video on YouTube Universal The first of these movies, Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015, grossed more than half a billion dollars at the box office (and god knows how much more in the aftermarket). Last year's Fifty Shades Darker performed worse, though making more than $380 million worldwide is nothing to sneeze at. Was it because the novelty was gone? Or because the movie was pretty bad? (I maintain the first one was fun, and had some interesting ideas.) With the same directing-screenwriting team as Darker returning for this one — James Foley and Niall Leonard, respectively — I am curious how Fifty Shades Freed will do in terms of ticket sales. I thought they weakened the sequel (Leonard is the husband of E.L. James, the Fifty Shades novelist). Even if you hate the first movie — and so many do! — you may appreciate Sam Taylor-Johnson's stylish direction of it. Or not. I'm sure I'll hear about it in the comments. Back to the movie: Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson) are married now, and there are people who want to break them up and maybe kill them, which was also the case in the second movie. 27. Our Cartoon President, Feb. 11 (8 p.m. on Showtime) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Showtime Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The teaser for Our Cartoon President, Showtime's animated parody of the State of Our Union, feels somewhat real, given the questions surrounding Donald Trump's general health. And I guess that's the point! The Late Show's Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht are Our Cartoon President's executive producers; R.J. Fried is the showrunner; and Tim Luecke, who created the Trump character for Colbert's show, is the lead animator. Though animation is a notoriously slow process, this show will have a fast turnaround so it can be newsy. We laugh so we don't cry. 28. Here and Now, Feb. 11 (9 p.m. on HBO) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Alan Ball, the auteur behind HBO's True Blood and Six Feet Under, has created Here and Now, the story of two families: One is a white couple (Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter) with adopted (now-adult) children from Vietnam, Liberia, and Colombia (Raymond Lee, Jerrika Hinton, and Daniel Zovatto, respectively), and one younger biological daughter (Sosie Bacon). The second family is a psychiatrist's (played by Ball's partner, Peter Macdissi), who is treating one of the adult kids of the other family. (I'm confused, but I think it will be clear on the show.) HBO will also have Barry in March, co-created by and starring Bill Hader, in which Hader plays a down-and-out hitman from the Midwest who moves to Los Angeles and finds a life in the theater community (!!!). 29. Black Panther, Feb. 16 View this video on YouTube Marvel Studios Marvel fans first saw Black Panther in action in 2016's Captain America: Civil War — but now, he leads. T'Challa (Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman) returns to the (fictional) African country of Wakanda after his father dies, making him king. And it ain't easy being king! Black Panther is a reunion for director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, who starred in Coogler's Fruitvale Station and the (fucking awesome) Creed. Here, Jordan plays the villain, Erik Killmonger, a former Wakandan exile who has returned to unseat T'Challa. It's exciting. And such a great cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, and Danai Gurira play T'Challa's protectors; Martin Freeman plays a CIA operative; Angela Bassett plays T'Challa's mother; Letitia Wright plays his sister; and Andy Serkis is another bad guy. It is a nice thing that one of the most anticipated movies of the year opens in February. 30. Irreplaceable You, Feb. 16 (Netflix) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Irreplaceable You is the first feature film for director Stephanie Laing, who has directed and produced hundreds of hours of television (her credits include Veep, Divorce, and Eastbound & Down). Bess Wohl, a playwright and actor, wrote the screenplay about Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, in her second movie in February) and Sam (Michiel Huisman), best friends since childhood whose romantic idyll is interrupted by her terminal cancer diagnosis. Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken, and Timothy Simons also star. 31. Seven Seconds, Feb. 23 (Netflix) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflix Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Veena Sud, who created The Killing, and became a target of ire (somewhat inexplicably) after that show didn't wrap up its mystery at the end of Season 1, has now created Seven Seconds. After Brenton Butler (Daykwon Gaines), a black teenager from Jersey City, is run over by a white police officer (Beau Knapp), a cover-up ensues and racial tensions explode. Regina King (who won two Emmys for American Crime) leads the cast, along with Clare-Hope Ashitey, Russell Hornsby, David Lyons, and Raul Castillo. Seven Seconds would be an anthology series were it to be renewed (Sud has learned from her mistakes!). 32. Annihilation, Feb. 23 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Alex Garland, who wrote and directed the riveting, wildly original Ex Machina in 2015, has directed and adapted Annihilation. (It's based on a novel by Jeff VanderMeer, the first of his Southern Reach trilogy.) Natalie Portman plays a biologist whose husband (Oscar Isaac, who was also in Ex Machina) disappears. When he reappears in some sort of coma, she goes into something called "the shimmer" to find out what happened to him, and cure him. What she and a team — featuring characters played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny — discover there looks very scary in the trailer. 33. Good Girls, Feb. 26 (10 p.m. on NBC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In Good Girls, three women — played by Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman — try to solve their money problems by robbing a store. I love this cast, and the trailer looks good to me, yet I'm concerned by the finite-seeming nature of the plot. But Good Girls is created by Jenna Bans, a longtime Grey's Anatomy and Scandal writer, so we're in good hands with the show's plan. (NBC's midseason will also feature A.P. Bio, a comedy that will get a sneak on Feb. 1, and then will air after Will & Grace when the Olympics are done, beginning on March 1. The network's other comedy Champions and its hostage-negotiator drama, Reverie, don't have premiere dates yet.) 34. Living Biblically, Feb. 26 (9:30 p.m. on CBS) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link CBS Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Jay R. Ferguson (Stan from Mad Men) is Chip Curry, a lapsed Catholic who — after his childhood friend dies — decides to live his life "100% by the Bible." It's an idea that causes his priest (Ian Gomez) to laugh in his face during confession, but Chip is determined to do it for nine months until his wife (Lindsey Kraft) gives birth to their first child. There's some suspension of disbelief necessary here: On top of everything else, Chip doesn't seem like any film critic I know, for instance. But I did laugh at how he deals with the edict to stone adulterers. 35. Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Feb. 27 (10 p.m. on USA) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Richie Knapp/USA Network Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The latest in the true-crime drama wave, Unsolved will portray the parallel investigations into the murders of Biggie (Wavyy Jonez) and Tupac (Marcc Rose). Josh Duhamel plays LAPD detective Greg Kading, who investigated both murders, and Jimmi Simpson plays Russell Poole, also an LAPD detective, who led the investigation into the death of Biggie. If the high bar for true-crime dramas is FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson, the low might be the recent Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders — so let's hope Unsolved's quality tilts more toward the former than the latter. (And yes, these cases are indeed unsolved, but in the past year, Detective Poole's theory of who killed Tupac — they're people you've likely never heard of — seems to have gained credence.) 36. The Looming Tower, Feb. 28 (Hulu) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Hulu Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Based on Lawrence Wright's Pulitzer Prize–winning nonfiction book from 2006, The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, this drama adaptation is by Wright, Alex Gibney, and Dan Futterman, who is the showrunner. It traces the rise of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, and the US intelligence failures in the FBI and CIA that set the stage for the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Jeff Daniels stars as John O'Neill, the head of the FBI's counterterrorism unit. (After The Handmaid's Tale's Emmy victory for outstanding drama in September, Hulu has become a formidable player in original scripted television, and Castle Rock and The First are detailed further down. But there's also Hard Sun, by Luther creator Neil Cross, starring Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn. They play detectives who are partners, but utterly distrust each other. All six episodes will go up on March 7.) 37. Roxanne Roxanne, March TBA Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Sundance Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This film got good reviews at Sundance, and was snatched up by Netflix. It's about Roxanne Shanté, who at 14 in 1984 recorded a rap song called “Roxanne’s Revenge” as an answer to UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne." It sparked hip-hop's "Roxanne Wars," sold tons, and dominated New York radio, but she ended up with almost nothing. Chanté Adams plays the lead role, and drew raves for her performance; Mahershala Ali plays the (bad) man with whom she has a child. Michael Larnell, a protégé of Spike Lee's, wrote and directed. 38. Red Sparrow, March 2 View this video on YouTube Fox After Joy, Passengers, and Mother!, we're still legally allowed to get excited about Jennifer Lawrence movies, right? If not, throw me in jail, because I cannot wait for this one! Lawrence plays a Russian spy who falls in love with a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton) and considers turning on Russia. Also, the members of the spy group she's been trained in are called "Sparrows" and they're trained at a "Sparrow School" where no less than Charlotte Rampling is their teacher. Francis Lawrence (no relation) directed this movie, and the trailer looks good. 39. Game Night, March 2 View this video on YouTube Warner Bros. A group of friends — led by Jason Bateman, Kyle Chandler, and Rachel McAdams — take the idea of game night to a violent extreme. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (who co-directed Vacation, which I didn't like) are behind this. But the trailer looks so funny to me: I keep laughing at Jesse Plemons being creepy, and McAdams saying, "Oh no, he died!" (And kind of everything McAdams does in the trailer? More funny Rachel McAdams, please.) 40. Heathers, March 7 (10 p.m. on Paramount Network) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Paramount Network Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The 1988 movie Heathers meant so much to me that I'm terrified of this TV adaptation. I...I may have no words to express my terror. To base an opinion on a 30-second teaser is deeply unfair, and yet I will admit this snippet did nothing but compound my worry. I actually sighed just now, like audibly. I appreciate that one of the Heathers is a black lesbian, and that another is gender-queer. However, that the logline specifies that "Heather Chandler has a body like Martha Dumptruck" is not reassuring — is this meant to be transgressive? Grace Victoria Cox plays Veronica, the character Winona Ryder made iconic (an overused word, but not here), and James Scully plays J.D. (the Christian Slater role). I do like that Leslye Headland directed the pilot, and it seems to be a good sign that the network seems so excited about it. I also like that it's an anthology that, in success, would reboot every year. I am, of course, rooting for this show to be great. Or at least pretty good. PLEASE BE PRETTY GOOD. 41. A Wrinkle in Time, March 9 View this video on YouTube Disney I cried watching the trailer for A Wrinkle in Time. I cried because I love Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 book about a girl on a quest to find her father, and because this adaptation, directed by Ava DuVernay, has been a long time coming for its fans. I also cried because I love that a black actor plays Meg Murry (Storm Reid), the lead character, and because I'm so excited that Oprah Winfrey will be Mrs. Which, Reese Witherspoon is Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling is Mrs. Who. And if you throw in that DuVernay is the first woman of color to direct a movie with a budget of more than $100 million, the sobs begin. Most important, it just looks so good, and I cannot wait. 42. American Idol, March 11 (8 p.m. on ABC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Eric Liebowitz / ABC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This is happening whether we like it or not, and I have yet to talk to anyone who is looking forward to it. The whole process has seemed painful, from the protracted, seemingly unpleasant negotiations with Ryan Seacrest to return as the show's host, to Katy Perry's $25 million salary scaring away other possible judges (since it ate up so much of the budget). Nevertheless, they persisted! Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be the other judges. Right now, it all just feels exhausting. Maybe once the show gets going it will be good, she wrote unconvincingly? 43. Instinct, March 11 (8 p.m. on CBS) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link CBS Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Alan Cumming plays Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA something or other, and an expert on serial killers, who has retired from that formerly exciting work to be a professor at Penn. Then he's lured into a case by an NYPD detective (Bojana Novakovic) who has trouble working with partners, but gets along well with Dylan. I wonder whether the pitch for this show was What if Castle had been gay? The pilot has some pilot-itis: Cumming's hair keeps changing color, and there's snow on the ground in one scene, then it's seemingly a different season in the next one — but those things can be worked out, obviously. Instinct is a perfectly fine entry into CBS's procedural offerings. 44. Rise, March 13 (10 p.m. on NBC — its regular time slot will be 9 p.m. after its premiere) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Peter Kramer / NBC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Did you hear the sound of my sobs? I'm gearing up to cry my eyes out from this new Jason Katims show: The creator of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood is the master of tears, and one must train for months in advance to watch his shows. In Rise, Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) is a teacher who takes over the high school's drama department, giving a boost not only to the school, but also to the surrounding town. Rosie Perez, Auli'i Cravalho (so psyched for Moana to be in this), and a large ensemble of largely unknown actors make up Rise's cast. Given Katims' knack for mining young talent (Michael B. Jordan, Jesse Plemons, Taylor Kitsch, and more), I can't wait to see Rise. 45. Love, Simon, March 16 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This movie, directed by TV super-producer Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Brothers & Sisters, Everwood, and zillions more), is based on Becky Albertalli's 2015 YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. Simon, played by Nick Robinson (he was the dick-ish older brother in Jurassic World), is closeted and, like, thinking about stuff, as 17-year-olds do. Katherine Langford (the doomed Hannah from 13 Reasons Why) is his best friend, Jennifer Garner plays his mom — and someone is blackmailing him, threatening to reveal emails he sent to a secret pen pal. From its trailer, Love, Simon appears to ask, Don't gay teens deserve the same mediocre movies straight teens get? 46. Tomb Raider, March 16 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin My first reaction to the reboot of the Lara Croft franchise: eyeroll. My second reaction after watching the trailer with Alicia Vikander: Why can't this be a female-led Indiana Jones–like franchise if it's in the right hands? The Norwegian director Roar Uthaug, who was behind the well-done 2015 tsunami movie The Wave, is in charge here, and Vikander is, as we know, awesome. Walton Goggins is the villain. Let's try it. 47. Fahrenheit 451 and Paterno, Spring TBA (HBO) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Hooman Bahrani Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Two very different made-for-HBO movies here, one an adaptation of a science-fiction classic by Ray Bradbury, the other the tragic downfall of a flawed man, based on a true story. In Fahrenheit 451, Michael B. Jordan plays Montag, a "fireman”; their role in this future society is to burn books. He rebels against this anti-intellectual culture, and joins a resistance group, going against his former captain (Michael Shannon).Paterno tells the story of how Joe Paterno, the legendary coach of the Penn State football team, fell into disgrace because of his complicit role in the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse catastrophe. (Sandusky had been the team’s defensive coordinator.) Al Pacino plays Paterno and Kathy Baker plays his wife, Sue. Riley Keough plays the part of Sara Ganim, who at 23 was the reporter for the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, newspaper that broke the Sandusky story (and won a Pulitzer). 48. Killing Eve, Spring TBA (BBC America) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Ben Gabbe / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In her first role as a series regular since she left Grey's Anatomy (sob!), Sandra Oh plays Eve, a securities operative (I don't know what that is, admittedly) who ends up pitted against a contract killer, Villanelle (Jodie Comer, who led Starz's The White Princess). Seems promisingly Luther-y! The brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) has adapted this eight-episode thriller from Luke Jennings' fictional work. (Waller-Bridge as showrunner means this drama will be funny, too.) Fiona Shaw and Kirby Howell-Baptiste also star in this exciting-sounding show. 49. Muppet Babies, Spring TBA (Disney Channel and Disney Junior) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Channel Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin The original Muppet Babies ran from 1984 to 1991; now, because Disney is simply the best at mining its own past, they are back. The show will follow the romps of baby Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, and Animal, as overseen by Miss Nanny. 50. Trust, Spring TBA (FX) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In one of those strange cultural coincidences that happens sometimes, the events of Trust will portray the same story as Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World (the movie Kevin Spacey was kicked out of). That is, this 10-episode series will dramatize the kidnapping and ransoming of John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson), the refusal of his grandfather (Donald Sutherland) to pay the ransom, and the attempts of his mother (Hilary Swank) to figure out how to save her son. Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, and Christian Colson — the Oscar-winning team behind Slumdog Millionaire, and many other films — created Trust. If this season is successful, they would focus future seasons on different time periods of the Getty dynasty. 51. For the People and the untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Spring TBA (ABC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Eric Mccandless / ABC, Mitch Haaseth / ABC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin For the People is a legal drama set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York — according to the logline, this is nicknamed "The Mother Court," and I will cringe when someone says that phrase in the pilot. For the People will follow young lawyers from both the prosecution and the defense: After recasting Britne Oldford, Britt Robertson fills the lead role, a public defender named Sandra. Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Hope Davis, Anna Deavere Smith, and Vondie Curtis-Hall are among the cast. Paul William Davies created this show for Shondaland; Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are executive producers.And as for the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, about Seattle firefighters, all I have to say is this: You can take Jason George as Ben Warren away from Grey's. Fine, it's well-established he's an adrenaline junkie, and this career change makes sense. But you'd better not hurt his marriage to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) when you do it! Do not break them up! Do not hurt little Tuck, Warren's stepson, even though we haven't seen Tuck in years! Just a warning before the show even has a title. 52. The Last O.G., Spring TBA (TBS) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Tibrina Hobson / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Tracy Morgan returns to series television with his and Jordan Peele's co-creation, The Last O.G.. Morgan plays Tray, released from prison after 15 years, who returns home to Brooklyn to find that his ex-girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish) is raising their twins he didn't know about with a new white husband (Ryan Gaul). According to the logline, Tray "falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet." Cedric the Entertainer heads up the halfway house where Tray lives, and Allen Maldonado plays his cousin. This one's had a little creative trouble behind the scenes, but perhaps it's recovered. 53. A Little Help With Carol Burnett, Spring TBA (Netflix) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Netflx Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin If you haven't seen the charming promo for Netflix's Carol Burnett show, run, don't walk — er, just click on your browser to launch this YouTube link. In front of a live audience, a panel of children (ranging in age from 4 to 8) will advise adults — both celebrities and normal people — on how to solve real-life problems. The show is 12 half-hour episodes. 54. The Crossing, Spring TBA (ABC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Eike Schroter / ABC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Steve Zahn stars as a sheriff in a coastal Oregon town faced with refugees turning up in the water — but the refugees are from 150 years in the future, and they're escaping a war that hasn't happened yet. Forty-seven of them survive, more than 400 drown, according to the trailer, and at least one of them has cool powers. Another wrinkle: Apparently, some future people have come already, and they're not nice. Network television hasn't had any luck with a mythology show in a while, but perhaps The Crossing can break the curse. 55. Krypton, March 21 (10 p.m. on Syfy) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Steffan Hill/Syfy Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Two generations before Superman's home planet blows up, his grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), tries to redeem the house of El after the family has been shunned. Georgina Campbell plays Seg-El's love interest, Lyta Zod of the evil Zod family. It gives the whole business a Romeo and Juliet twist. (Campbell stars in a wonderful Black Mirror episode, "Hang the DJ," in the recently released fourth season — go watch it now if you want to see her excellent work.) DC Comics mainstay David S. Goyer is an executive producer of Krypton; Cameron Welsh is the showrunner; and this Superman prequel is based on characters by the superhero's co-creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. 56. Isle of Dogs, March 23 View this video on YouTube Fox Searchlight This animated movie by Wes Anderson is set in a dystopian Japan in which all dogs are quarantined on a remote island. When 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi (Koyu Rankin), a ward of a corrupt mayor, loses his dog, Atari goes to the island to find him. There, he enlists a disgruntled, insurrectionist pack of exiled dogs, voiced by Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Edward Norton, and Bill Murray. (No girl dogs, I guess?) This looks adorable. 57. Pacific Rim Uprising, March 23 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Universal Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Like the first Pacific Rim, but with no Idris Elba or Charlie Hunnam, and without Guillermo del Toro as a director. (Steven S. DeKnight took over for del Toro, who is a producer.) John Boyega is the lead, playing the son of General Pentecost (Idris Elba, who delivered the "canceling the apocalypse" speech from the first movie, now a meme). This sequel picks up 10 years after the action of the original. Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, and Burn Gorman do return from Pacific Rim. I think it's sort of funny that because of "canceling the apocalypse," this franchise considers speeches (along with monsters) to be part of its thing, but the fans seem excited, so what do I know. 58. The Terror, March 26 (9 p.m. on AMC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link AMC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin In The Terror, which is "inspired by a true story," the British Royal Navy seeks to discover the Northwest Passage, but everything goes wrong. Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds, and Tobias Menzies lead this cast, as three captains with their own internal politics that may cause deaths among their crew, as well as their own doom. The Terror is a Ridley Scott production. 59. Roseanne, March 27 (ABC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link ABC Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This country has never needed Roseanne's insights into the white working class more than it does now. But does Roseanne Barr, who espouses right-wing views and conspiracy theories on her Twitter feed, feel the same way her classic television character once did? Her politics confuse me so much! Here's what we know about the new version: Dan (John Goodman) never died; the Conners never won the lottery; Lecy Goranson will be back as Becky, but Sarah Chalke, who played Becky later, will also appear; and Johnny Galecki will be back — at least for a minute — as David, despite his Big Bang Theory duties (he posted a picture from the set). Will he and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) still be married? Please say yes. As a reminder of how brilliantly funny this show could be, do watch this scene from Season 6, when Roseanne, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and Dan get high in the bathroom. And cross every finger you have that it will be good again, if not great. (While you're doing that, ask that Metcalf win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Lady Bird too — because she really should!) 60. Siren, March 29 (8 p.m. on Freeform) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Jeff Weddell / Freeform Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When I asked Freeform for its 2018 offerings, I requested information about Grown-ish and the "scary mermaid show" — which is Siren! The residents of Bristol Cove, "known for its legend of once being home to mermaids," as the logline says, start being tormented by a "mysterious girl" (code for "scary mermaid" if I've ever seen it) played by Eline Powell. The heroes of this show are two marine biologists, Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola), which is nerdy fun. I AM IN. For at least two episodes. 61. Ready Player One, March 30 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Steven Spielberg directed Ready Player One, and it has a zillion special effects — in November, Spielberg told IndieWire that Ready Player One is "the most difficult movie I’ve done since Saving Private Ryan." In 2045, Earth is a wasteland, and the virtual world — the OASIS, created by the late tech bazillionaire James Halliday (Mark Rylance) — is where people go to enjoy life the way it once was (going to school, having relationships, and so on). The desperately poor, very bright teenager Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) faces a life with no prospects at all, and so he throws himself into Halliday's final creation in the OASIS, Anorak's Game: the stakes of which are tens of billions of dollars and the OASIS itself. The tests of the game are based on Halliday's interests, which are deeply rooted in 1980s pop culture. I'm a fan of the 2011 novel by Ernest Cline, but the trailers for Ready Player One have worried me a bit: The plot is complicated, there needs to be a lot of world-building, and not everyone is who he or she appears to be (especially with avatars, of course). Will Ready Player One be worth compressing, or will it lose its pleasures in the process? 62. Howards End, April TBA (Starz) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Laurie Sparham / Starz Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This coproduction between Starz and BBC One has already aired (and been well-reviewed) in the UK, so we can look forward to it with confidence. The four hour-long adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel was written by the Oscar-winning writer-director Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and directed by Hettie Macdonald. Hayley Atwell plays Margaret Schlegel and Philippa Coulthard plays her sister, Helen. Howards End is a house, and Matthew Macfadyen plays its owner; it's bestowed to him after his wife, Ruth (Julia Ormond), dies. Lonergan cast several actors of color in an effort to make the story more resonant for today, and according to British critics, it seems to have worked. 63. Jesus Christ Superstar Live, April 1 (NBC) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Charley Gallay / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Because NBC scrapped its plans for Bye Bye Birdie, the network didn't air a live musical in 2017 for the first time since 2013's Sound of Music Live! But this Easter, the network will produce the 1971 Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical that tells the story of the last week of Jesus' life, with John Legend playing Jesus. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, the Chicago producers who are behind all of the previous NBC live stagings, return. 64. Unforgotten, April 8 (9 p.m. on Sundays through May 13, Masterpiece on PBS) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link ITV Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This has been a hit series in the UK, with the Telegraph calling it the "best detective drama of the decade." In its first season, two detectives — played by Masterpiece veterans Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Indian Summers) — investigate a 39-year-old cold case: the unsolved murder of a boy. 65. Bug Juice, Spring/Summer TBA (Disney Channel) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Disney Channel Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin When you think that the original Bug Juice started in 1998 — before Survivor, and long before the uproar over Kid Nation, the doomed 2007 CBS reality series that featured children — it was pretty revolutionary reality TV. I guess it was just The Real World at sleepaway camp, but no one else was doing anything like it. It ran for three seasons, with its last one airing in 2001; I'm kind of surprised it took this long to return. Now, a whole new group of campers — ages 10–12 — will go to Camp Waziyatah, bonding and bunking. 66. Rampage, April 20 View this video on YouTube Warner Bros. When did this trailer get me? Was it when it became clear that Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is playing a primatologist, of all things? Is it when the giant wolf jumps up and attacks the helicopter? Was it Jeffrey Dean Morgan's over-the-top Southern accent as the villain? Was it the words "FROM THE DIRECTOR OF SAN ANDREAS," a movie I've gotten sucked into countless times? It doesn't really matter when it got me — but it got me good. 67. Avengers: Infinity War, May 4 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Marvel Studios Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin There are 4,000 Avengers at this point — just watch the trailer for proof — and in Infinity War, they will meet up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in order to try to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). Thanos is trying to collect the Infinity Stones, which will ... this is where these stories lose me, but I'm sure it's something like destroy the universe or make him all-powerful. Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the very good Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War are at the helm here, and also filmed the next Avengers movie at the same time (scheduled for release in 2019). The two movies were once called Infinity War — Part 1 and Infinity War — Part 2, but they have changed it so it doesn't seem like one movie split in half (the second movie's title is still to come, though). Back to there being so many Avengers — will one or two of them ever die to make these movies have stakes? I would bet on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), if anyone, but that's a wild guess. 68. Life of the Party, May 11 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Will the third time be the charm for the feature efforts of Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone? Tammy in 2014 was trashed by critics (but performed better at the box office than I thought it had); The Boss in 2016 was also panned. In Life of the Party, Deanna (McCarthy) goes back to college after her husband dumps her — just as her daughter (Molly Gordon) is starting at the same school. Maya Rudolph, Gillian Jacobs, Matt Walsh, and Jacki Weaver costar with McCarthy, who can be the funniest person on Earth, in my opinion, given the right material. 69. Little Women, May 13 from 8 to 9 p.m., then May 20 from 8 to 10 p.m. (Masterpiece on PBS) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link PBS Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin I am so excited for this new version of Little Women — Call the Midwife's Heidi Thomas has adapted Louisa May Alcott's classic novel — that you all would mock me if I fully expressed the nerdiness that it brings out in me. There will be a few familiar faces here: Emily Watson plays Marmee, the mother of the March sisters; Michael Gambon plays Mr. Laurence (the grandfather and guardian of Laurie, one of the main characters); and Angela Lansbury is in the role of Aunt March, the cranky, wealthy great aunt of the March girls. The younger cast — the March sisters — are newcomers, but given the eye for talent Thomas showed on Call the Midwife, we are surely in good hands. Vanessa Caswill directed this two-part, three-hour Little Women. This trailer! Oh, my heart. 70. Slender Man, May 18 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Mike Coppola / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin I'm not going to lie: There's a 95% chance I'll be too scared to see this movie. Just the idea of the Slender Man, the internet myth that inspired two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls to stab their friend, gives me the deepest creeps in my soul. A movie version of the character — who apparently looks like The Gentlemen from Buffy the Vampire Slayer — was inevitable. Sylvain White, a prolific television director, who also directed 2007's Stomp the Yard, directs; Joey King, Julia Goldani-Telles, and Jaz Sinclair are among the teen cast who will be terrorized by the Slender Man. Just typing the words Slender Man… Help me! 71. Solo: A Star Wars Story, May 25 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Lucasfilm Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Solo started out as a bumpy ride, with codirectors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie) being fired from the movie and Ron Howard taking over. (This excellent Hollywood Reporter story has all the dirt about what happened, like Miller and Lord relying on improvisation — to the dismay of screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan — and Lucasfilm's president, Kathleen Kennedy, finally firing the pair.) But the behind-the-scenes machinations won't necessarily have any effect on the final movie: I thought Rogue One was really good, and apparently its production was a huge mess! So let's just keep thinking good thoughts about Alden Ehrenreich as young Han, Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian, and Joonas Suotamo as young Chewbacca. Plus, there are the additions of Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. I am one with the Force, the Force is with me, and that's all we really have in this life, so I will this movie to be good. 72. C.B. Strike, June TBA (Cinemax) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Cinemax Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Robert Galbraith mysteries aired last summer in the UK on BBC One, starring Tom Burke as private detective Cormoran Strike, and Holliday Grainger as his office temp, Robin. It's a seven-episode season, and looks cozy AF. Also, I like that at least one YouTube user ships Robin and Cormoran. 73. Untitled Deadpool sequel, June 1 View this photo on Instagram Ryan Reynolds / Via Instagram: @vancityreynolds Though the first Deadpool was released in 2016, and this one is coming out only two years later, it feels like this sequel has had a long road. Perhaps because Tim Miller, who directed the first one and was also doing the second, was fired after he and star Ryan Reynolds clashed. David Leitch, who codirected John Wick, even though he didn't get credit due to the Directors Guild of America being ridiculous, took over for Miller. Then there was also a seemingly endless search for an actor to play Cable, a cybernetic mutant: Kyle Chandler, Michael Shannon, and David Harbour were all in the running at various points, but Josh Brolin got the role in the end, signing on for four films. Also new to the cast is Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) as Domino, another mutant and a mercenary. Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, and Leslie Uggams all return, but best of all, Brianna Hildebrand will be back as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Ahead of being presumably taken over by Disney, Fox is heavily investing in its comic book mutants in 2018. In The New Mutants (April 13), an X-Men superhero horror movie, young mutants (Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton among them) are held captive in a facility. And in what X-Men fans hope will be a corrective to the dreadful Last Stand, X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be the directorial debut of Simon Kinberg, who has overseen the franchise for years. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Sophie Turner all return. Dark Phoenix will be released on Nov. 2. 74. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, June 8 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Family Communications Inc. / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Morgan Neville, who won the Academy Award for Best Documentary for 20 Feet From Stardom, this time has tackled the subject of Fred Rogers, the deity of children's educational television, and the star of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The man was a saint, but if you think that will be boring to watch, do take a look at his riveting1969 testimony in front of a Senate subcommittee that was set on cutting funding for PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — until he changed their minds. (Real question: Do senators ever reverse their positions anymore?) 75. Ocean’s 8, June 8 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Barry Wetcher / Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney, of the Ocean's trilogy), decides to pull off a heist herself, and enlists Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and Sarah Paulson to form her eight. Is this real life, or is it heaven? As my colleague Lauren Yapalater wrote a year ago, "Based On Set Photos, It Looks Like 'Ocean's Eight' Will Be The Greatest Movie In The History Of Movies." 76. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, June 22 View this video on YouTube Universal Details are scarce on this sequel to Jurassic World — though this behind-the-scenes video showed a few details, and so did the trailer above — but what we do know is that Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong will return. And Jeff Goldblum will again play Ian Malcolm, his character from Jurassic Park, and yes, he says "life finds a way" in the trailer. (Goldblum was also in The Lost World, but best not to mention that movie any further.) J.A. Bayona takes over directing from Colin Trevorrow, but Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who were among the writers of Jurassic World, wrote the screenplay for Fallen Kingdom. So for those who felt Jurassic World showed a mean streak in some of its kills — or hated that Howard had to spend the movie in high heels — well...it's possible the new movie might also be hashtag-problematic. (We do know that Trevorrow has learned from the heels mistake, though.) After the trailer dropped, Donna Dickens, formerly of BuzzFeed, had some great questions about it in a (salty!) Twitter thread. Most of all, why did they build Jurassic World on an island with a volcano? 77. Sicario 2: Soldado, June 29 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Lionsgate Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Emily Blunt won't be back for this sequel to 2015's Sicario — Taylor Sheridan, who wrote both movies, explained to the Wrap that Blunt's Kate had completed her arc. Sicario director Denis Villeneuve isn't doing this one, either; Stefano Sollima — who directed a number of episodes of the Italian crime drama Gomorrah, is taking over. But Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro do return, and will be joined by Catherine Keener and Matthew Modine. 78. Castle Rock, second half of the year TBA (Hulu) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Hulu Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Developed by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (and executive produced by J.J. Abrams), Castle Rock is a mashup of Stephen King stories set in the fictional Maine town King created. The 10-episode first season will follow Henry Deaver (André Holland, who played adult Kevin in Moonlight) who returns home to Castle Rock to represent a Shawshank Prison inmate (Bill Skarsgård, aka Pennywise from It — I'm sobbing with fear at the thought). Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek (who doesn't seem to be playing Carrie) are also among the cast. I'm no King expert, but even I can find a whole lot of visual references to his work in this teaser, giving us an idea of what this multiverse might entail. Already scared, not gonna lie. 79. The First, second half of the year TBA (Hulu) Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Rick Diamond / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Created by House of Cards' Beau Willimon, The First is about the first human mission to Mars. Sean Penn make his debut as a TV series regular on this show, which comprises eight episodes in its first season. Natascha McElhone and LisaGay Hamilton also star in this secretive project (further details about the plot and characters are not available). The First is a British coproduction and will also air on Channel 4 in the UK in 2018. 80. Ant-Man and the Wasp, July 6 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin I know I saw and enjoyed the first Ant-Man, but...I struggle to remember it! It seemed to me at the time to be the most mild movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which isn't a bad thing, but the result is, I can't really remember it. Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man (real name: Scott Lang), and Michael Douglas is Hank Pym, an entomologist (and former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent) who was the original Ant-Man. Evangeline Lilly is back as Pym's daughter, Hope, aka the Wasp. From the movie's title, and from interviews with the movie's director, Peyton Reed, she will clearly be central to the story. 81. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, July 20 View this video on YouTube Universal The first Mamma Mia! in 2008 was so inexplicably huge — it made more than $600 million worldwide — that not doing a sequel has been leaving money on the table. And what studio does that! So 10 years later, almost to the day, Here We Go Again, literally. Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Julie Walters, and Stellan Skarsgård are all returning. And Cher is joining the cast! She hasn't acted in a movie since 2010's (unintentionally hilarious) Burlesque. The trailer for Here We Go Again, released just before Christmas, reveals a surprising development: It appears that Donna, Streep's character, may be dead, and a significant amount of the movie takes place in flashback, with Lily James playing young Donna? I gasped. We need the palliative ABBA songs to flow over us to calm us down. 82. Mission: Impossible 6, July 27 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin While the cynical thing to do is to hate on these movies, and perhaps even on their star, Tom Cruise, I will confess without shame to thinking they're pretty great. And that they bring out the old-fashioned movie star in Cruise. I loved Ghost Protocol in 2011 so much; Rogue Nation (2015) was also very good. For this one, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (who also directed Cruise in Jack Reacher) has vowed to give Cruise's Ethan Hunt an "emotional journey," which was also J.J. Abrams' idea for Mission: Impossible III (and was greeted by mixed reviews from critics) — good luck to him. Also, nerds, this Mission: Impossible will be the first one in 3D. (Cruise, famous for doing his own stunts, was injured filming this movie, but Paramount claims its release date will remain the same.) 83. The Meg, Aug. 10 View this photo on Instagram Jason Statham / Via Instagram: @jasonstatham When I was a kid, I had a book about sharks — you know, hammerheads, bull sharks, etc. — and at the very end was a picture of the Carcharodon megalodon, the prehistoric shark that apparently grew to be 75 feet long. It was one of those things I couldn't stop looking at or thinking about; I was fascinated and terrified. In other words, I feel like I've been waiting for The Meg my whole life! And when I became aware of Jason Statham, circa 2002 or so? I probably thought to myself, This guy should be in the Carcharodon megalodon movie I've always wanted! Well, here it is: The Meg has been in development since 1997, so I'm not the only one who's been waiting. It is based on a book Meg: A Story of Deep Terror (yes, I have read it). Jon Turteltaub, clearly qualified to direct this movie based on his work on the Sandra Bullock rom-com While You Were Sleeping, is in charge. (He also directed the National Treasure movies.) Ruby Rose and Rainn Wilson are in it, too, blah blah blah, LET'S SEE THE GIANT SHARK. 84. Crazy Rich Asians, Aug. 17 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Warner Bros. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Have you read Kevin Kwan's book series, which begins with Crazy Rich Asians? They're a damn delight! And now, director Jon M. Chu (of two Step Up movies, and Now You See Me 2) has carefully assembled an Asian cast filled with a few well-known actors (Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh) and many unknown performers. (For a full list of the cast, here you go.) Wu plays Rachel Chu, an NYU professor dating a fellow academic, Nick Young (Henry Golding), who, unbeknownst to her, is from one of the richest families in Singapore. Which she discovers when she goes home with him for his best friend's wedding. Family strife ensues, over-the-top wealth is on display, soapy backstabbing occurs, and incredible food is consumed. Crazy Rich Asians is the first romantic comedy with an all-Asian cast to be released by a major studio (Warner Bros.). Cannot wait. 85. The House With a Clock in Its Walls, Sept. 21 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin