Food

Eat Some Food In Every Color And We'll Reveal What Magical Creature You Are

Taste the rainbow.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Choose a red food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Licorice
    Via Getty
    Licorice
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Popsicle
    Via Getty
    Popsicle
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cherry Jell-O
    Via Getty
    Cherry Jell-O
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Macaron
    Via Getty
    Macaron
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Strawberry
    Via Getty
    Strawberry
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Red pepper
    Via Getty
    Red pepper
    Via Getty

  2. Choose a pink food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cupcake
    Via Getty
    Cupcake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Strawberry milkshake
    Via Getty
    Strawberry milkshake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mousse cake
    Via Getty
    Mousse cake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pink lemonade
    Via Getty
    Pink lemonade
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cake pops
    Via Getty
    Cake pops
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doughnut
    Via Getty
    Doughnut
    Via Getty

  3. Choose an orange food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sweet potato fries
    Via Getty
    Sweet potato fries
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cantaloupe
    Via Getty
    Cantaloupe
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheetos
    Via Getty
    Cheetos
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pumpkin pie
    Via Getty
    Pumpkin pie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Orange
    Via Getty
    Orange
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carrot
    Via Getty
    Carrot
    Via Getty

  4. Choose a yellow food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Corn on the cob
    Corn on the cob
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Banana
    Banana
    Correct
    Incorrect
    French fries
    French fries
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lemon
    Lemon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Honey
    Honey
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mac 'n' cheese
    Mac 'n' cheese

  5. Choose a green food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mint chocolate chip ice cream
    Via Getty
    Mint chocolate chip ice cream
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green Jell-O
    Via Getty
    Green Jell-O
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kiwi
    Via Getty
    Kiwi
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Green smoothie
    Via Getty
    Green smoothie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Guacamole
    Via Getty
    Guacamole
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cucumber
    Via Getty
    Cucumber
    Via Getty

  6. Choose a blue food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Popsicle
    Via Getty
    Popsicle
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sugar cookie
    Via Getty
    Sugar cookie
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doughnut
    Via Getty
    Doughnut
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blueberry tart
    Via Getty
    Blueberry tart
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blue icing cake
    Via Getty
    Blue icing cake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Blueberry chia pudding
    Via Getty
    Blueberry chia pudding
    Via Getty

  7. Finally, pick a rainbow food:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bagel
    Via Getty
    Bagel
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Popsicle
    Via Getty
    Popsicle
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pancakes
    Via Getty
    Pancakes
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Latte
    Via Getty
    Latte
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lollipop
    Via Getty
    Lollipop
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cake
    Via Getty
    Cake
    Via Getty
