 back to top
Food

This Pasta Test Will Separate The Old Millennials From The Young Millennials

Use your noodle.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. You can only pick one of these pasta dishes.<br />Which one do you choose?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carbonara
    Via Getty
    Carbonara
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fusilli with sausage
    Via Getty
    Fusilli with sausage
    Via Getty

  2. I've got more pasta for you to choose between:<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spaghetti and meatballs
    Via Getty
    Spaghetti and meatballs
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tagliatelle in tomato sauce
    Via Getty
    Tagliatelle in tomato sauce
    Via Getty

  3. All right, time to make another difficult decision:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lasagna
    Via Getty
    Lasagna
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spaghetti with pesto sauce
    Via Getty
    Spaghetti with pesto sauce
    Via Getty

  4. Which one of these pasta dishes appeals to you more?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rigatoni bolognese
    Via Getty
    Rigatoni bolognese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Penne in tomato sauce
    Via Getty
    Penne in tomato sauce
    Via Getty

  5. The pasta starts comin' and it don't stop comin':
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Spaghetti with seafood
    Via Getty
    Spaghetti with seafood
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cheese ravioli
    Via Getty
    Cheese ravioli
    Via Getty

  6. And now, the hardest pasta dilemma you'll ever face:
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mac 'n' cheese
    Via Getty
    Mac 'n' cheese
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fettuccine alfredo
    Via Getty
    Fettuccine alfredo
    Via Getty
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.