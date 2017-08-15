Here's What The Cast Of "Friday Night Lights" Look Like Now

What he's up to now: Plemons had critically-acclaimed roles on both Breaking Bad and Fargo. He can currently be seen in the Netflix romantic sci-fi movie The Discovery, and will soon be seen in the films Hostiles (with Christian Bale), American Made (with Tom Cruise), and The Papers (with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep). He's also engaged to his Fargo costar Kirsten Dunst!