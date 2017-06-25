1. It's completely normal to struggle at making friends, no matter how old you are. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Some movies and TV shows (*cough*Friends*cough) make it seem like having a good, close group of friends is just a given. But it's hard, and sometimes it's even more difficult for adults. For many people, leaving school and entering the workforce (especially if that involves moving to a new place) means it's more difficult to connect with people on a personal level. You're not a freak just because you're having a hard time making friends.

If you try a new hobby and you find you don't like it (or you don't like the community), that's okay! Move on and try something else. The important thing is to keep trying stuff until you find the right thing for you.

"But they might say no!" Yeah, they might. And that's okay! Not everyone has to be your friend, and you only want to make friends with people who want to hang out with you. So just accept it and ask someone else who seems neat. But more people will accept your offer than you expect.

Well, for one, other people don't know that you're on a quest to make new friends. And two, while the ultimate goal is to make some close friends, at first your goal will simply be to get more comfortable with inviting people to do stuff with you. The more often you do this, the easier it will be. It will become important later, I promise.

This might seem like a failure, but it's not. In the process of finding some good friends, you're also learning more about yourself and what you really want from a close friendship. People can come into your life for a short time and still have an important impact.