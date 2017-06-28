Someone Calculated How Many Cups Of Coffee Everyone Drank On "Friends"

Every gang has their favorite hangout spot, and if you've ever seen an episode of Friends (if you haven't... I mean... how?) you know that for Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, and Joey their go to spot was Central Perk.
It's where the show started.
There were break ups.
And make-ups.
And pretty much everything in between.
Spending 236 episodes in a coffee shop means that the friends must have drank an absolute bonkers amount of coffee. But how much coffee did they consume? Well, that's where ~math~ comes in.
While you could spend a week rewatching every episode and counting for yourself, lucky for you Twitter user Kit Lovelace already did and actually calculated how many cups of coffee each friend drank over the course of the show. Turns out, Phoebe drank the most, topping out at 227 total cups.
Not only did Lovelace break it down by character, but here is a run down of coffee consumed every season. For the most part, the gang actually drank less coffee as the show went on — except for Rachel, who drank more coffee in season 10 than she did in season 1, but I mean she had a kid so it makes sense.
But wait, how much did all this coffee cost them? Lovelace even broke that down too.
Using some simple calculations, Lovelace figured out that the six Friends spent a total of $2,077.20 (including tips) on coffee over ten years, which... seems pretty low, actually, but math doesn't lie.
And if you're wondering if Lovelace overestimated the tip, well, nope.
So how on Earth did Lovelace accrue all this data? By rewatching every Central Perk scene and keeping an eye out for any mug moments.
Lovelace did admit that some assumptions about the coffee consumption had to be made, but all of the conclusions make a lot of sense.
So there you go. If you ever thought that what you learned in math class wouldn't be useful in real life, Lovelace just proved you wrong. Thank you for doing the lord's work Lovelace. Keep it up.