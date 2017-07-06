Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

15 Little Details In Movies That You Probably Never Noticed

Look closer.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

1. Doc Brown's bandana from Back To The Future: Part III is made from his shirt from Back To The Future: Part II.

Universal Pictures
Via screenused.com
Universal Pictures / Via screenused.com

2. In Hercules, the rug that Hercules wears is actually the body of Scar from The Lion King.

Walt Disney Pictures

3. In Prometheus, David the android's fingerprint includes the Weyland Corporation logo.

20th Century Fox

4. When Hans Landa is investigating the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds, he subtly checks the pulse of one of the daughters to see if she's hiding something.

Universal Pictures

5. In the end credits of Frozen, there is a disclaimer about Kristoff's assertion that all men eat their own boogers.

Disney
Disney

6. In the end credits for Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban, the Marauder's Map appears to show the footprints of a couple having sex.

Warner Bros.

7. In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Davy Jones uses his tentacles to keep his hat on as the ship sinks.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Walt Disney Pictures

8. In Batman Returns, the shadow from Selena Kyle's glasses foreshadow her transformation into Catwoman.

Warner Bros.

9. When a snake is shoved into a microwave in Snakes On A Plane, one of the microwave options is simply "snake."

New Line Cinema

10. A couple of Stark Industries employees in Avengers: Age Of Ultron try to sneak a selfie with Tony Stark.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Walt Disney Studios

11. In Lilo And Stitch, Nani has a Mulan poster next to her bed.

Walt Disney Pictures
Walt Disney Pictures

12. The quote on Nick Fury's tombstone in Captain America: The Winter Soldier references Samuel L. Jackson's famous speech from Pulp Fiction.

Walt Disney Studios
Miramax

13. The dead pool blackboard in Deadpool features bets on many famous people (including Ryan Reynolds and TJ Miller, who star in Deadpool).

20th Century Fox

14. In the Notting Hill scene where Hugh Grant's character walks through several seasons at once, we first see a pregnant woman at the start of the scene, and the same woman with a baby at the end of the scene.

Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures

15. In Moana, whenever the demigod Maui transforms into an animal, his magical fishhook appears somewhere on the animal's body.

Walt Disney Studios
Walt Disney Studios

H/T /r/MovieDetails.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies