1.Doc Brown's bandana from Back To The Future: Part III is made from his shirt from Back To The Future: Part II.
2.In Hercules, the rug that Hercules wears is actually the body of Scar from The Lion King.
3.In Prometheus, David the android's fingerprint includes the Weyland Corporation logo.
4.When Hans Landa is investigating the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds, he subtly checks the pulse of one of the daughters to see if she's hiding something.
5.In the end credits of Frozen, there is a disclaimer about Kristoff's assertion that all men eat their own boogers.
6.In the end credits for Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban, the Marauder's Map appears to show the footprints of a couple having sex.
7.In Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Davy Jones uses his tentacles to keep his hat on as the ship sinks.
8.In Batman Returns, the shadow from Selena Kyle's glasses foreshadow her transformation into Catwoman.
9.When a snake is shoved into a microwave in Snakes On A Plane, one of the microwave options is simply "snake."
10.A couple of Stark Industries employees in Avengers: Age Of Ultron try to sneak a selfie with Tony Stark.
11.In Lilo And Stitch, Nani has a Mulan poster next to her bed.
12.The quote on Nick Fury's tombstone in Captain America: The Winter Soldier references Samuel L. Jackson's famous speech from Pulp Fiction.
13.The dead pool blackboard in Deadpool features bets on many famous people (including Ryan Reynolds and TJ Miller, who star in Deadpool).
14.In the Notting Hill scene where Hugh Grant's character walks through several seasons at once, we first see a pregnant woman at the start of the scene, and the same woman with a baby at the end of the scene.
15.In Moana, whenever the demigod Maui transforms into an animal, his magical fishhook appears somewhere on the animal's body.