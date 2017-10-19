 back to top
17 Little Details From Your Favorite TV Shows That You Probably Missed

Yet another reason to rewatch them.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

1. On Parks And Recreation, the drunk man Leslie shoos out of the playground is the same man who returns in the final episode to ask for a playground swing to be fixed.

NBC / Via reddit.com

2. On Spongebob Squarepants driver's license, his height and weight is comparable to that of a real-life sponge.

Nickelodeon / Via reddit.com

3. On Daredevil, Matt Murdock visits a police station, and behind him is a sign that reads, "You don't have to reveal your identity to help stop violent crime."

Netflix / Via reddit.com

4. On Game Of Thrones, Daenarys's hair features more braids as she wins more victories, as Dothraki tradition dictates.

HBO / Via Instagram: @gameofthroness

5. On Community, the word "Beetlejuice" is spoken three separate times over three seasons. After the third time, he walks by in the background.

NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

6. On Breaking Bad, Walt Jr. complains to his mom that she bought the wrong kind of cereal — a mistake she fixes later on.

AMC / Via reddit.com

7. On an episode of Gravity Falls, Tyler has trouble deciding which of two shirts to wear. Later on, we see he bought both shirts and simply sewed them together.

Disney / Via reddit.com

8. On an episode of Supernatural, Misha Collins (playing himself) sends a tweet to his followers. The day the episode aired, the actor posted the exact tweet to his followers.

The CW
Twitter: @mishacollins

9. During Season 2 of The Simpsons, Mr. Burns gifts the family a gigantic head statue. In Season 28, the statue is shown being stored in the basement.

FOX / Via reddit.com

10. On episode of Bones, an X-ray of Homer Simpson's head appears in the background.

FOX / Via reddit.com

11. On 30 Rock, Liz admits she doesn't own any green clothing; a season later, she explains why.

NBC / Via reddit.com

12. On an episode of Broad City, Abbi spends more than she can afford on a dress, so she gets her money's worth by wearing it to every nice occasion from that point forward.

Comedy Central / Via reddit.com

13. On Arrested Development, characters often sit on bench advertisements in ways that hint at future plot points.

Buster eventually lost one of his hands, while Rita was revealed to be mentally disabled.
FOX / Via reddit.com

14. On Bojack Horseman, Beyonce falls down in one episode; the next time we see her, she's wearing a cast.

Netflix / Via reddit.com

15. On the Season 5 premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hitchcock takes off his shirt, revealing a tattoo of himself with a gun in his mouth...

FOX / Via reddit.com

...It's a callback to the previous season, when he gets the episode to show how cool he is — he thinks it's a tattoo of him blowing smoke off the gun barrel.

FOX / Via reddit.com

16. On The Office, there's a disturbing clown painting that's bolted to a wall so it seems impossible to remove. But it appears they were eventually able to get it down, as the same painting appears in a later episode at a garage sale.

NBC / Via reddit.com

17. And on Frasier, the man who delivers Martin's chair in the first episode is the same guy to pick up the chair in the finale episode.

NBC / Via reddit.com

H/T to r/TVdetails!

