Only six weeks until prom! Not that you have any interest in going. After all, you wear glasses and take art! Gross! But all of a sudden, Zack Siler, the most popular guy in school, asks if you want to hang out. How do you respond?"YES, PLEASE.""What is this, some kind of bet?""Of course not. We've literally never spoken before this moment.""I mean, I guess?"Walk away quickly without answering him.
Somehow, Zack convinces you to go to the beach, where his friends invite you to take part in a beach volleyball game. You don't play volleyball. What do you do?Decline, then endure their endless mockery for the rest of the afternoon.Accept, then endure their endless mockery for the rest of the afternoon.Say, "Sorry, I'm allergic to balls" and continue moodily sketching in your sketchbook.Yell, "Who wants volleyball when we can SKINNY DIP?!" Then strip off your clothes and run into the ocean. Nobody follows you.Realize you didn't want to be here in the first place and walk home.
Zack shows up with his sister to give you a makeover. Choose an outfit to wear to the big party:
Zack's sister tells you that you'll DEFINITELY have to ditch the glasses if you want to go to this party. Do you think people with glasses go to parties? They don't! So pick a pair of glasses to take off in order to reveal your true beauty:
Holy crap! Someone nominated you for Prom Queen! But you're up against Taylor Vaughan, the resident Mean Girl who does NOT play fair. How do you campaign for the crown?Oh, you know, just the normal home-made posters and bribing people with candy.Keep a regular supply of 2-ply paper towel in all the bathrooms in school.Make your parents cash in their retirement fund to get Kylie Jenner to tweet cool things about you.Start a smear campaign against Taylor before she can start one against you.Don't campaign at all; you didn't ask for this.
Oh no! It turns out Zack was only hanging out with you because he bet his friend that he could turn you, a nerd who loves art, into the prom queen. Taylor and her friends are all laughing at you! How do you react?Run away crying.Punch Zack directly in the penis.Be relieved; this popularity stuff is exhausting.Tell Taylor, "I may be a bet, but at least I never made out with a hotdog."Tell your parents, who tell the principal, who gets all the popular mean kids expelled.
You decide to still go to prom to stick it to everyone who was mean to you. What are you going to wear?
One last thing before the Prom Queen is announced: It's time for everyone at prom to do an elaborately choreographed dance together. What song is the dance set to?Nicki Minaj, "Anaconda"Backstreet Boys, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"Fatboy Slim, "Rockefeller Skank"Pitbull & Kesha, "Timber"Sir Mix-a-Lot, "Baby Got Back"Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"
Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?
The whole school impressed with your resilience and bad-assitude over the last few weeks, and they rewarded you by voting you Prom Queen! Plus, Zack embarrasses himself by making a heartfelt apology in front of EVERYBODY, so you accept his apology and dance with that hunk for the rest of the night.
You won prom queen and didn't end up with the guy—and you know what? That's actually preferable, because Zack was a jerk and you're way more awesome than everyone at your high school. Plus, now you're only a couple of months away from college, where you'll meet way cooler people.
The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.
You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack