Tell your parents, who tell the principal, who gets all the popular mean kids expelled.

Tell Taylor, "I may be a bet, but at least I never made out with a hotdog."

Don't campaign at all; you didn't ask for this.

Start a smear campaign against Taylor before she can start one against you.

Make your parents cash in their retirement fund to get Kylie Jenner to tweet cool things about you.

Keep a regular supply of 2-ply paper towel in all the bathrooms in school.

Oh, you know, just the normal home-made posters and bribing people with candy.

Realize you didn't want to be here in the first place and walk home.

Yell, "Who wants volleyball when we can SKINNY DIP?!" Then strip off your clothes and run into the ocean. Nobody follows you.

Say, "Sorry, I'm allergic to balls" and continue moodily sketching in your sketchbook.

Accept, then endure their endless mockery for the rest of the afternoon.

Decline, then endure their endless mockery for the rest of the afternoon.

"Of course not. We've literally never spoken before this moment."

"What is this, some kind of bet?"

Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?

You got: You won Prom Queen AND got the guy The whole school impressed with your resilience and bad-assitude over the last few weeks, and they rewarded you by voting you Prom Queen! Plus, Zack embarrasses himself by making a heartfelt apology in front of EVERYBODY, so you accept his apology and dance with that hunk for the rest of the night.

You got: You won Prom Queen but didn't get the guy You won prom queen and didn't end up with the guy—and you know what? That's actually preferable, because Zack was a jerk and you're way more awesome than everyone at your high school. Plus, now you're only a couple of months away from college, where you'll meet way cooler people.

You got: You lost Prom Queen but got the guy The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.

You got: You didn't win Prom Queen but got into art school You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack

