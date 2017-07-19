Sections

TVAndMovies

Can You Turn Yourself From Loser To Prom Queen In Just Six Weeks?

"Give her the right look, the right boyfriend, and bam! In six weeks, she's being named prom queen."

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Only six weeks until prom! Not that you have any interest in going. After all, you wear glasses and take art! Gross! But all of a sudden, Zack Siler, the most popular guy in school, asks if you want to hang out. How do you respond?

    Miramax
    "YES, PLEASE."
    "What is this, some kind of bet?"
    "Of course not. We've literally never spoken before this moment."
    "I mean, I guess?"
    Walk away quickly without answering him.

  2. Somehow, Zack convinces you to go to the beach, where his friends invite you to take part in a beach volleyball game. You don't play volleyball. What do you do?

    Miramax
    Decline, then endure their endless mockery for the rest of the afternoon.
    Accept, then endure their endless mockery for the rest of the afternoon.
    Say, "Sorry, I'm allergic to balls" and continue moodily sketching in your sketchbook.
    Yell, "Who wants volleyball when we can SKINNY DIP?!" Then strip off your clothes and run into the ocean. Nobody follows you.
    Realize you didn't want to be here in the first place and walk home.

  3. Zack shows up with his sister to give you a makeover. Choose an outfit to wear to the big party:

    Miramax
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  4. Zack's sister tells you that you'll DEFINITELY have to ditch the glasses if you want to go to this party. Do you think people with glasses go to parties? They don't! So pick a pair of glasses to take off in order to reveal your true beauty:

    Miramax
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  5. Holy crap! Someone nominated you for Prom Queen! But you're up against Taylor Vaughan, the resident Mean Girl who does NOT play fair. How do you campaign for the crown?

    Miramax
    Oh, you know, just the normal home-made posters and bribing people with candy.
    Keep a regular supply of 2-ply paper towel in all the bathrooms in school.
    Make your parents cash in their retirement fund to get Kylie Jenner to tweet cool things about you.
    Start a smear campaign against Taylor before she can start one against you.
    Don't campaign at all; you didn't ask for this.

  6. Oh no! It turns out Zack was only hanging out with you because he bet his friend that he could turn you, a nerd who loves art, into the prom queen. Taylor and her friends are all laughing at you! How do you react?

    Miramax
    Run away crying.
    Punch Zack directly in the penis.
    Be relieved; this popularity stuff is exhausting.
    Tell Taylor, "I may be a bet, but at least I never made out with a hotdog."
    Tell your parents, who tell the principal, who gets all the popular mean kids expelled.

  7. You decide to still go to prom to stick it to everyone who was mean to you. What are you going to wear?

    Miramax
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty
    Via Getty

  8. One last thing before the Prom Queen is announced: It's time for everyone at prom to do an elaborately choreographed dance together. What song is the dance set to?

    Miramax
    Nicki Minaj,
    Nicki Minaj, "Anaconda"
    Backstreet Boys,
    Backstreet Boys, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"
    Fatboy Slim,
    Fatboy Slim, "Rockefeller Skank"
    Pitbull & Kesha,
    Pitbull & Kesha, "Timber"
    Sir Mix-a-Lot,
    Sir Mix-a-Lot, "Baby Got Back"
    Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars,
    Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"

You got: You won Prom Queen AND got the guy

The whole school impressed with your resilience and bad-assitude over the last few weeks, and they rewarded you by voting you Prom Queen! Plus, Zack embarrasses himself by making a heartfelt apology in front of EVERYBODY, so you accept his apology and dance with that hunk for the rest of the night.

You won Prom Queen AND got the guy
FOX
You got: You won Prom Queen but didn't get the guy

You won prom queen and didn't end up with the guy—and you know what? That's actually preferable, because Zack was a jerk and you're way more awesome than everyone at your high school. Plus, now you're only a couple of months away from college, where you'll meet way cooler people.

You won Prom Queen but didn't get the guy
Samsung
You got: You lost Prom Queen but got the guy

The vote was close, but ultimately Mackenzie came away with the crown. But that's okay, because you know that in the scheme of things, Prom Queen doesn't matter as much as staying true to yourself. And, even better, Zack shows up to your house later to genuinely apologize and make out with you! He's not such a bad dude after all.

You lost Prom Queen but got the guy
Miramax
You got: You didn't win Prom Queen but got into art school

You lost the crown, but you stayed true to yourself and didn't buy into all that "popularity" nonsense. And you managed to channel your feelings into your art, which your art teacher noticed and appreciated. Now you're getting a full scholarship to your first choice school! Suck it, Zack

You didn't win Prom Queen but got into art school
giphy.com
