This Woman Pretended Her Dog Was A Baby And Snuck It Into The Hospital To See Her Sick Grandma

"So heartwarming. I bet the dog was happier too."

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Shelby Hennick, a 21-year-old veterinary technician living in California.

Shelby Hennick

Hennick's grandmother, Dona, was hospitalized three days ago, after she had a reaction to one of the medications she was taking.

Shelby Hennick
Shelby Hennick

Hennick told BuzzFeed News that her mom had an idea to bring Dona's dog, Patsy, in to see Dona. "I just happened to be passing my grandma's house when she called so of course I was gonna do it," Hennick said.

Pets — with the exception of service animals — are generally not allowed in hospitals because they may pose a risk of infection for patients, but service animals are allowed.
Pets — with the exception of service animals — are generally not allowed in hospitals because they may pose a risk of infection for patients, but service animals are allowed.

Hennick wrapped Patsy up in a blanket, pretending it was a baby, and managed to sneak her into the hospital.

She said because the hospital staff remembered who they were, they just "walked by and waved at them" before heading into Dona's room. "Patsy was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm," she added.
She said because the hospital staff remembered who they were, they just "walked by and waved at them" before heading into Dona's room.

"Patsy was quiet the whole time and actually kept licking my arm," she added.

She said her grandmother initially thought she had brought in her sister's baby, but when she put Patsy down on Dona's lap, Dona was very surprised.

Hennick said her grandmother got Patsy almost 13 years ago, when Patsy was only a couple of weeks old and had to be bottle fed, and that a "pretty strong bond" has developed between the two."Patsy kept crying and couldn't get close enough," she said.
Hennick said her grandmother got Patsy almost 13 years ago, when Patsy was only a couple of weeks old and had to be bottle fed, and that a "pretty strong bond" has developed between the two.

"Patsy kept crying and couldn't get close enough," she said.

She tweeted about it and said she had no idea her tweet would get so much attention.

Her tweet has since been retweeted 78,000 times.
Her tweet has since been retweeted 78,000 times.

People thought it was really sweet.

A lot of people also shared photos of when they did the same for their parents and grandparents, sometimes with the help of nurses.

"I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I'm sure it made her day," Hennick said, adding that Dona was doing better and went home from the hospital on Monday night.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

