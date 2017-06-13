This Woman Pretended Her Dog Was A Baby And Snuck It Into The Hospital To See Her Sick Grandma

Meet Shelby Hennick, a 21-year-old veterinary technician living in California.
Hennick's grandmother, Dona, was hospitalized three days ago, after she had a reaction to one of the medications she was taking.
Hennick told BuzzFeed News that her mom had an idea to bring Dona's dog, Patsy, in to see Dona. "I just happened to be passing my grandma's house when she called so of course I was gonna do it," Hennick said.
Hennick wrapped Patsy up in a blanket, pretending it was a baby, and managed to sneak her into the hospital.
She said her grandmother initially thought she had brought in her sister's baby, but when she put Patsy down on Dona's lap, Dona was very surprised.
She tweeted about it and said she had no idea her tweet would get so much attention.
People thought it was really sweet.
A lot of people also shared photos of when they did the same for their parents and grandparents, sometimes with the help of nurses.
"I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I'm sure it made her day," Hennick said, adding that Dona was doing better and went home from the hospital on Monday night.
