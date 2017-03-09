Get Our News App
This Mom Is So Adorably Extra She Stages An Incredibly Stunning Baby Shoot Each Month

“I don’t see it as ‘too extra’ because you can’t ever be extra enough for your little human being!” Isabel Moutran told BuzzFeed News.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is 19-year-old Isabel Moutran and her five-month-old daughter Egypt Moutran-Greenhouse. They live in Tucson, Arizona.

instagram.com

2. Ever since Egypt was born in October, Moutran celebrates each monthly milestone with a beautifully styled photo shoot.

Instagram: @bella_moutran

3. Moutran told BuzzFeed News that she came up with the idea during her pregnancy, when she told her boyfriend and soon-to-be husband that she wanted to Egypt’s first picture to be special.

Instagram: @bella_moutran

She said she started with a simple flower theme for the first month, but wanted to do something different so that “Egypt can look back and see the dedication and effort that I’ve always put in for her because I love her so much.”

4. Moutran then settled on the theme of holidays for the photos.

Instagram: @bella_moutran

5. Each shoot take an average of three to four days to put together, she said, because she sometimes builds the props from scratch.

Instagram: @bella_moutran

6. And the results are absolutely stunning.

Instagram: @bella_moutran

7. Moutran said she intends on making Egypt a calendar at the end and will continue doing monthly shoots until her daughter is 10-years-old, when she will start taking photos yearly instead.

Instagram: @bella_moutran

8. Her photos have gone viral after they were picked up by a parody account on Twitter.

Her photos have gone viral after they were picked up by a parody account on Twitter.

Twitter: @SexualGif

9. People really love it.

People really love it.

instagram.com

10. A lot of them could definitely relate.

A lot of them could definitely relate.

Twitter: @tiffanyloveexo

Twitter: @SarweshTheblues

12. Moutran said only staged these elaborate shoots for Egypt because she doesn’t have any baby pictures or videos of herself and knew that her daughter would want to look back when she’s older.

Moutran said only staged these elaborate shoots for Egypt because she doesn't have any baby pictures or videos of herself and knew that her daughter would want to look back when she's older.

Isabel Moutran

13. Moutran said that she never expected to go viral, but that the responses have been amazing and so supportive.

Moutran said that she never expected to go viral, but that the responses have been amazing and so supportive.

Isabel Moutran

“It’s your child. You can go as far as you want,” Moutran said. “I don’t see it as ‘too extra’ because you can’t ever be extra enough for your little human being!”

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
