People Are Relating Hard To This Girl Who Lost Her Shit When She Saw A K-Pop Star Standing Behind Melania Trump

President Donald Trump is currently on his 12-day tour of Asia, and visited South Korea yesterday.
While Trump was in a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, first lady Melania attended an event in Seoul with Choi Min-ho, a member of the K-pop band SHINee.
Afterwards, Trump and Choi posed to take photos with the middle school students.
Advertisement
One girl next to Trump, however, hadn't realized that Choi was standing behind her, and her reaction when she found out was extremely relatable.
Several tweets of the moment have since gone viral on Twitter, with one gaining more than 26,000 retweets.
A lot of fans could relate.
Advertisement
People are now shipping Trump and Choi.
And are praising THEIR president.
Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.It