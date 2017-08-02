Sections

World

People Are Freaking Out About This Mind-Blowing Hack For Peeling Peaches

"My whole life is a lie."

Posted on
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

A Japanese Twitter user recently shared a video of her peeling a peach using her hands, which went viral with more than 52,000 retweets.

桃の皮の裏技凄いんだよー楽だから桃食いたくなるーー
OKADA @HOOOOJICHA

桃の皮の裏技凄いんだよー楽だから桃食いたくなるーー

“This hack for peeling peaches is so coooool. Makes you want to eat peaches because it’s so easyyyy."

The Twitter user, Okada, told BuzzFeed News that she came across a tweet a while ago about putting peaches in hot water for 20 seconds and then in cold water for five minutes before peeling it, and decided to try it out.

"When I tried it, I only put it in cold water for a minute," she said. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @HOOOOJICHA

"When I tried it, I only put it in cold water for a minute," she said.

About a week later, Okada's video then went viral again in the West, after it was included in several viral tweets, including one with more than 94,000 retweets.

Twitter: @glutenfreeafro

People's minds were blown.

Twitter: @petryexpress
Twitter: @ReyDeMierda
Twitter: @GypsyDanger_

Everyone had Opinions™.

Twitter: @chlooelynn
Twitter: @glutenfreeafro
Twitter: @TakeIt_CERIOUS
Twitter: @Beckyelaineeee

And things inevitably got weird real fast.

Twitter: @glutenfreeafro
Twitter: @TheRealCisse
Twitter: @brittneyhongg

And a lot of people couldn't help but comment on the peach's... uh... figure.

Twitter: @relarizvic
Twitter: @loverichpablo
Twitter: @rootminus

Okada said she was surprised that her tweet got retweeted more than she expected.

  1. So, do you peel your peaches?

So, do you peel your peaches?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

