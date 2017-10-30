 back to top
These Little Girls Dressed Up As "Death Note" Characters And Pretty Much Won Halloween

Name a more iconic duo... I'll wait.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
Last year, Momo Lu, a little girl from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, went as No-Face from the film Spirited Away for Halloween.

Her costume was so terrifying that she managed to make one of her classmates cry, and she became a meme.

If you were wondering if Momo dressed up this year, then you won't be disappointed. This Halloween, she decided to go as Ryuk from Death Note.

Unsurprisingly, Momo went viral across the world again.

IM DEAD THE KID THAT DRESSED UP AS NO FACE FROM SPIRITED AWAY LAST YEAR DRESSED UP AS RYUK FROM DEATH NOTE THIS YEAR
🐹 sooms 🐹 @soomshi

IM DEAD THE KID THAT DRESSED UP AS NO FACE FROM SPIRITED AWAY LAST YEAR DRESSED UP AS RYUK FROM DEATH NOTE THIS YEAR

昨年のハロウィンで幼稚園児を恐怖のどん底に陥れたカオナシの子が、今年も他の追随を許さないクオリティでリュークになってたｗｗ
えみちゃん @__Emichan___

昨年のハロウィンで幼稚園児を恐怖のどん底に陥れたカオナシの子が、今年も他の追随を許さないクオリティでリュークになってたｗｗ

"The girl who dressed up as No-Face last year for Halloween and terrorized her classmates dressed up as Ryuk from Death Note this year and it's second to none."

Momo's mom, Elmo Chan, told BuzzFeed News that Momo came up with the idea to dress up as Ryuk about three months ago, after she watched a video of the character dancing the Pen Pineapple Apple Pen dance.

"Momo loves scary things," Chan said.

Here she is with her little sister, Mie Mie, who's dressed as L.

Chan said that most of Momo's classmates had gotten used to Momo's scary tactics so weren't too frightened of her costume this year.

But she did still manage to make a new classmate cry.

The moment was captured by a local TV reporter and appears around the 30-second mark in the video.

Chan said she spent three hours putting together the outfit for Momo, adding that she tried not to think too much about outdoing last year's outfit.

"I just wanted to do my best to allow Momo to dress up as the character she wanted," she said. "I had no idea it would go viral again."

Facebook: elmo721007

People really loved the costume.

"This is tooooooooooooooo creative lmao."
"I can't believe another year has passed, haha, love you guys! Cute sisters that make my day!"
And praised Chan's dedication.

"Momo's mom is too strong! Since last year's No-Face costume, I've been looking forward to seeing what Momo would dress up as this year. I've started looking forward to next year's now."
"This is too much!!! Momo's mom is too good at helping them dress up!!! I've quietly been following Momo for one year now."
Chan added that she will continue to help Momo dress up every Halloween but that she will eventually teach her to make her own costumes.

Until next year!

