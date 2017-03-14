Get Our News App
The Way Credit Scores Are Calculated Is Changing,…
19 Dogs Who Are Making The Most Of Their Snow Day
What Would You Be Called In Japan?
People Are Seriously Lusting After These Hot…
I Shared Taiwanese Food With My Co-Workers video
This Is Not A Photo Of Kendall Jenner, It’s…
17 Pictures That Will Make You Want A Nose Piercing
21 Of The Best Places To Buy Workout Gear Online
24 Jokes You’ll Only Get If You Have Siblings
World

People Are Seriously Lusting After These Hot Firefighters

“I definitely didn’t just repost this for your bodies.”

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

1. At the end of last year, the Shaanxi Fire Department in China released its annual firefighter calendar for 2017.

At the end of last year, the Shaanxi Fire Department in China released its annual firefighter calendar for 2017.

View this image ›

weibo.com

2. The photos went viral this week after they were shared to Japanese blog Rabitsokuhou.

The photos went viral this week after they were shared to Japanese blog Rabitsokuhou.

View this image ›

weibo.com

3. And honestly, I really can’t imagine why.

And honestly, I really can't imagine why.

View this image ›

weibo.com

View this image ›

weibo.com

5. It just doesn’t really make sense.

It just doesn't really make sense.

View this image ›

weibo.com

View this image ›

weibo.com

7. It’s not even like these firefighters are good with dogs or anything…

It's not even like these firefighters are good with dogs or anything...

View this image ›

weibo.com

8. But the people in Japan are into it.

But the people in Japan are into it.

View this image ›

rabitsokuhou.2chblog.jp

“Japanese firemen should also take their clothes off for their country.”

View this image ›

rabitsokuhou.2chblog.jp

“Dude, put out the fire.”

View this image ›

rabitsokuhou.2chblog.jp

“I would believe it if someone tells me they are part of the Chinese mafia.”

11. So are the people in China.

So are the people in China.

View this image ›

weibo.com

“I am so engrossed by their bodies I can’t think about anything else.”

View this image ›

weibo.com

“You are on fire again, firefighters.”

View this image ›

weibo.com

“Viral in Japan! Win over the Japanese women!”

14. Everyone seemed to want to get their hands on a copy of the calendar.

Everyone seemed to want to get their hands on a copy of the calendar.

View this image ›

weibo.com

“Print more copies. I can pay for the calendar and shipping.”

View this image ›

weibo.com

“Reposted, now hand over the calendar.”

16. And this had absolutely nothing to do with the firefighters. Absolutely nothing at all.

And this had absolutely nothing to do with the firefighters. Absolutely nothing at all.

View this image ›

weibo.com

“I really only want a calendar. I’m serious.”

View this image ›

weibo.com

“I definitely didn’t just repost this for your bodies.”

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Real Peril Of Crowdfunding Health Care

by Anne Helen Petersen

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing