Someone Took This Mom’s Kitchen Mixer And Made An Instagram Account To Taunt Her

“#freeatlast #nevercominghome #idontmisshome”

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. About six months ago, Evan Kohler’s mom, Heather, lost the family’s kitchen mixer.

View this image ›

Evan Kohler

2. At the beginning of this year, Heather took to Facebook in a desperate attempt to get it back.

View this image ›

Twitter: @eekohler

3. That’s when the mixer showed up in a very unexpected place: Instagram.

Evan tweeted the discovery, and her post has since been retweeted more than 14,000 times.

4. Evan told BuzzFeed News that they noticed the Instagram account @kohlers.kitchen.mixer when it followed their entire family about a week ago.

Instagram: @kohlers

5. The person behind the account told BuzzFeed News the mixer came into their possession “by accident”.

Instagram: @kohlers

“The Kohlers left it with me nearly 5 months ago, and I completely forgot I had it!” they said. “Then Heather posted on Facebook that she was looking for it so I decided to have a little fun.”

6. They did not reveal their identity because they “couldn’t take any chances of it getting out,” but said they are “close to the family”.

Instagram: @kohlers

They said they do intend on returning the mixer and revealing their identities, but “that will happen when we have our fun and joke around with them a little more.”

They said that the blender will continue to go around town, adding that they think it would be fun to take it to some “bigger destinations.”

7. The account now has more than 2,000 followers, including the Kohlers, who regularly comment on the photos.

View this image ›

Instagram

View this image ›

Instagram

9. People really love it.

View this image ›

Instagram

View this image ›

Instagram

11. Some are even calling for the mixer to visit their home towns.

View this image ›

Instagram

View this image ›

Instagram

13. “My parents speculated it could be my dad’s mom, Patti Kohler, who in several cases has been accused of taking the mixer via Twitter,” Evan said, but added that she personally thinks it was one of their neighbors.

View this image ›

Twitter: @TRAINERNATHAN

View this image ›

Twitter: @rsfarocks

15. As of two days ago, the Kohlers’ kitchen mixer appears to still be living its best life.

Instagram: @kohlers

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
