People Are Loving This Muslim Couple's Badass Longboarding Wedding Photos

"Because normal wedding photos are too mainstream."

Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 29-year-old Vina Marwan and her 26-year-old husband Ikhzreen Husin. The newlyweds live in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Azlan Salleh

Oh, and their wedding photos are totally badass.

Razif Abu

Marwan told BuzzFeed News that she met Husin five years ago when she started longboarding.

Razif Abu

The two were in the same skate session and quickly became friends.

Razif Abu

They spent a lot of time skating together and traveling to tournaments in and outside of Malaysia, she said. "Soon, we started catching feeling for each other."

Razif Abu

The couple were married at the end of July.

Azlan Salleh

After the wedding celebration, they went to a nearby skatepark and took their wedding photos.

Razif Abu

"We didn't really plan how the shoot was supposed to be," she said. "It was all candid with nothing serious about it."

Razif Abu

"We rode casually and slowly as I was wearing a skirt with a long tail," she said.

Razif Abu

Marwan's niece uploaded the photos on Twitter, where the tweet quickly went viral with more than 39,000 retweets.

"I did not expect this at all," Marwan said, adding that they were all shocked that the tweet went viral.
"I did not expect this at all," Marwan said, adding that they were all shocked that the tweet went viral.

People absolutely loved it.

Marwan said that she has received some criticism as some people do not think it is appropriate for a woman dressed modestly, but added that she has received a lot of support and many good wishes telling her to keep going.

