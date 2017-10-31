 back to top
People In Taiwan Are Sharing Their Kids’ Halloween Costumes And They Are So Good

Taiwanese Halloween is the best Halloween.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The little girl who went as No-Face from Spirited Away last year dressed up as Ryuk from Death Note this year. Her little sister is dressed up as L.

Facebook: elmo721007

2. This little girl as Yubaba and her dog as Boh from Spirited Away.

Facebook / Diana Hsiao / 爆料公社

3. This little girl as the landlady from Kung Fu Hustle.

Facebook / 林緹娜 / 爆料公社, Columbia Pictures
4. These kids as Pennywise the Clown and Georgie from It.

Facebook / 陳舉成 / 爆料公社

5. This creepy ghost.

Facebook / Yin Yin Liu / 爆料公社

6. This girl as Neytiri from Avatar.

Lin Hu / Facebook / 爆料公社

7. This kid who went as a Buddhist monk.

facebook.com

8. This little girl as Edward Scissorhands.

Facebook / 張世狄, Facebook / 張世狄 / 爆料公社
9. This little girl dressed as a gas cylinder installation worker.

林貢丸 / Facebook / 爆料公社

10. This very good dog and his owner dressed as bubble tea.

Facebook: 752971828086206

11. These siblings as Chinese myth characters Golden Boy and Jade Girl.

李彪 / Facebook / 爆料公社

12. This little Harley Quinn.

鄭潔潔 / Facebook, 鄭潔潔 / Facebook / 爆料公社

13. These brothers as a Chinese hopping vampire (Jiangshi) and a Taoist priest.

Facebook / 俊賢江 / 爆料公社
14. This baby.

劉濃 / Facebook / 爆料公社

15. This little boy as Mega Man

王建盛 / Facebook / 爆料公社

16. This creepy nun.

王秀文 / Facebook / 爆料公社

17. These sisters as Black and White Impermanence, the Chinese deities in charge of escorting spirits to the underworld.

Rene Chen / Facebook / 爆料公社

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

