People Are Ugly Crying Over What This Dad Did For His Daughter's Last Day Of High School

"It's time baby girl."

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 18-year-old Meg Sullivan and her dad, Tom. They live in Tacoma, Washington.

Meg Sullivan

Sullivan told BuzzFeed News that because her parents are divorced, Tom has been making her lunches for school since kindergarten, and sometime last year, her family started to make jokes about how her dad still peels her oranges for her, even though she was 17.

Meg Sullivan

"He ignored us and kept peeling them, and then yesterday when I got to school on my last day of high school, I pulled out my lunch and found two unpeeled oranges and a printout," Sullivan said.

"I thought it was just going to be a letter saying 'happy last day of school!' or something, so when I opened it I couldn't help but smile," she said.

She said that after school, Tom joked with her and asked if she had "figured out how to peel it" and that she managed to peel the oranges "with the help of the directions of course."

Meg Sullivan

"I'm his last kiddo leaving for college this year, and you can tell he's really really sad about it," Sullivan said. "He has always gone above and beyond and is easily the cutest and most caring man I'll ever know. It's gonna break my heart to leave him for college no doubt."

Meg Sullivan

After she tweeted about it, her tweet quickly went viral, being retweeted more than 83,000 times.

"I keep yelling downstairs to him how many likes were at and he laughs about it," Sullivan said. "He doesn't really get Twitter, so yesterday when I told him I had 300 likes he was like 'is that a lot??!'"
Cue the ugly crying.

Lots and lots of it.

"I thought my dad was just being cute, witty and funny with me," Sullivan said, adding that she and her dad were both surprised by the amount of sad reactions to her tweet.

Meg Sullivan

"Like yes, I know how to peel an orange thank you very much hahaha," she said.

All together now:

