Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People Are Tearing Up Over This Woman's Maternity Photo Featuring Her Deployed Husband

"This photo has me choking back tears."

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier last month, Veronica Phillips booked a maternity shoot session with Jennifer McMahon, a photographer in Miami, Florida.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

Phillips explained that her husband, Brandon, would not be present because he was overseas serving in the air force and that she would be wearing his jacket for some of the photos.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

She also asked McMahon whether it would be possible to incorporate Brandon into some of the photos.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

McMahon said yes, and the result is simply stunning.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

McMahon – who runs Jennifer Ariel Photography – told BuzzFeed News that she was heartbroken when she heard Phillips' story and decided to photoshop a picture of Brandon, which he had taken previously, with one of Veronica.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

She posted the photos to her Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 5,000 times.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

The photo made a lot of people really emotional.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

They really love it.

Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

McMahon said the couple are very happy with the photos and that Veronica cried when "she saw how I was able to place Brandon's hand on her stomach."

'This photo has already reached over a million people and I am so honored that my photo could do that,' McMahon said. 'I know its not even the best photo, but its the story that it tells that means so much to people,' she added.
Facebook: JenniferArielPhotography

"This photo has already reached over a million people and I am so honored that my photo could do that," McMahon said.

"I know its not even the best photo, but its the story that it tells that means so much to people," she added.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews