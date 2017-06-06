Sections

People Are So Inspired By This Woman Who Did The Most To Help Her Boyfriend Get The Perfect Shot

"Always support ya mans."

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Lorena Mora, a 21-year-old senior at San Francisco State University, and her boyfriend of nearly four years, Isaac Garcia.

Lorena Mora

"Isaac takes the most amazing photos, but obviously does the craziest stunts to get the perfect shot," Mora told BuzzFeed News. This was no different when the couple were vacationing in Vancouver, Canada last week.

Lorena Mora

Except this time, he had a little help.

Twitter: @loserlorena

And the result is stunning.

Twitter: @loserlorena

Mora said she saw that the ledge was small so she decided to push him up a bit so he could get the correct angle. "Another tourist thought it was cute and offered to take a photo," she added.

Twitter: @loserlorena

Mora said then posted the photos because she thought it was funny, not expecting it to be retweeted more than 45,000 times.

"I help him when I see that I'm able to," she said. "He usually just asks for my opinion on his photos, but I love to support him any way I can, whether I have to throw on boys' clothing and be his model, or scout out locations with him."

Lorena Mora

People thought it was really, really cute.

Twitter: @ashleyrxxsee
Twitter: @Yoshibrickhead
Twitter: @LILWOMP

And are calling it relationship goals.

Twitter: @eidreallday
Twitter: @naza_only

"A lot of people have been commenting on how he may have poor core support and that he should start working out more," Mora said. "But it was all me, I just thought it would be funny to give him a little push so he could get a good picture."

Lorena Mora

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

