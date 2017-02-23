Get Our News App
Someone Passed Out Russian Flags With Trump’s Name…
The Try Guys Try Virtual Reality video
How Do You Take Care Of Body Hair?
Vote Leave’s Notorious Brexit Campaign Bus Cost The…
All The Best Deals On The Internet This Weekend
Build A Monster And We Will Tell You Your Deepest…
White House Pushes Back On CNN Report It Asked FBI…
26 Little Things That Ruin Every Teacher’s Day
World

Women In China Are Protesting After A Feminist Account Was Shut Down For Posting About The Women’s March

Weibo said the content had “violated state laws.”

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The owners of a prominent Chinese feminist social media account say China’s biggest social media network, Weibo, has suspended their account for “violating state laws” after they shared an article about an upcoming anti-Trump women’s strike happening around the world.

The owners of a prominent Chinese feminist social media account say China's biggest social media network, Weibo, has suspended their account for "violating state laws" after they shared an article about an upcoming anti-Trump women's strike happening around the world.

View this image ›

weibo.com

2. Xiong Jing, an editor of Nuquan Zhisheng – or Feminist Voices – told BuzzFeed News that she received a message from Weibo on Monday night notifying her that Feminist Voices had been suspended because the content of a recent post had “violated relevant state laws and regulations”.

Xiong Jing, an editor of Nuquan Zhisheng – or Feminist Voices – told BuzzFeed News that she received a message from Weibo on Monday night notifying her that Feminist Voices had been suspended because the content of a recent post had "violated relevant state laws and regulations".

View this image ›

Xiong Jing

“Hello, because the content from one of your recent posts violated relevant state laws and regulations, your account has been silenced for 30 days.”

3. Although Weibo did not identify the piece of content that led to the shutdown, Xiong said a Feb. 14 post with a translated version of a Guardian article about a planned women’s strike on March 8 had been deleted by the social media giant. The strike is being organized by the people behind the recent Women’s March.

Although Weibo did not identify the piece of content that led to the shutdown, Xiong said a Feb. 14 post with a translated version of a Guardian article about a planned women's strike on March 8 had been deleted by the social media giant. The strike is being organized by the people behind the recent Women's March.

View this image ›

Xiong Jing

When accounts are “silenced” on Weibo, users are unable to make new posts, send private messages, or comment on others’ posts.

4. “We have always been posting content about equal rights and feminism. There is nothing sensitive about this content,” Xiong said, adding that the article “doesn’t even really affect what is going on in China.”

"We have always been posting content about equal rights and feminism. There is nothing sensitive about this content," Xiong said, adding that the article "doesn’t even really affect what is going on in China."

View this image ›

Xiong Jing

“Sorry, this content is in violation of the Weibo Community Laws or relevant laws and policies.”

5. After the editors shared the news of the suspension on an alternative platform, many have emailed in photos and taken to other social media outlets to protest the account’s suspension.

After the editors shared the news of the suspension on an alternative platform, many have emailed in photos and taken to other social media outlets to protest the account's suspension.

View this image ›

chuansong.me

“Sina Weibo, return Feminist Voices to me!”

Facebook: maizi.li

7. “I think we are sharing doing something quite important in China right now,” Xiong said, “to be able to provide new thoughts and ideas when it comes to the gender inequality that people have become accustomed to in life.”

"I think we are sharing doing something quite important in China right now," Xiong said, "to be able to provide new thoughts and ideas when it comes to the gender inequality that people have become accustomed to in life."

View this image ›

chuansong.me

“Return equality to women, don’t touch my feminist account!”

8. “Female voices are not heard enough, and we are a platform for that, so being suspended will definitely have an effect,” Xiong said. “Today is only the fourth day, but it already feels like it’s been a long time.”

"Female voices are not heard enough, and we are a platform for that, so being suspended will definitely have an effect," Xiong said. "Today is only the fourth day, but it already feels like it's been a long time."

View this image ›

chuansong.me

“I want to listen to Feminist Voices. Sina Weibo, give me back my freedom.”

9. Xiong said they have attempted to reach out to Sina Weibo to find out more about why they were suspended but have not heard back. She said she is unsure whether the account will even be returned to them after the 30 days are over.

Xiong said they have attempted to reach out to Sina Weibo to find out more about why they were suspended but have not heard back. She said she is unsure whether the account will even be returned to them after the 30 days are over.

View this image ›

chuansong.me

“You tell me to shut up and I just shut up? Isn’t that embarrassing? We want to listen to Feminist Voices!!! Don’t touch my feminist account.”

10. The editors have taken to posting on an alternative Weibo account called Huan Nusheng Pingdeng — or “Return Equality to Women” – in the meantime, while messages of support and solidarity are continuing to flood in.

The editors have taken to posting on an alternative Weibo account called Huan Nusheng Pingdeng — or "Return Equality to Women" – in the meantime, while messages of support and solidarity are continuing to flood in.

View this image ›

weibo.com

“Cats in solidarity to Feminist Voices. Day 2 of suspension.”

View this image ›

weibo.com

“Silencing the Feminist Voices account can’t silence the tens of thousands of feminists! For the next 30 days, please follow and voice your support for @FeministVoices by sharing it to @ReturnEqualityToWomen so that we don’t lose contact! #DontTouchMyFeministAccount #WeWantToHearFeministVoices #ReturnMyFeministAccountToMe”

Facebook: chinesefeminists

View this image ›

weibo.com

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Owner Of 8chan Has Created A News Source For Internet Trolls

by Craig Silverman

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing