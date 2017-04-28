People Are Paying Tribute To This Teen After Her Body Was Found In The Himalayas

Liang told Asian Trekking Liu and him were trapped in the cave on March 11th, after they slipped down on the snow while trying to look for a settlement near the river in the valley.

"They were unable to climb back up and out, nor climb down due to the steep cliffs on all sides," a post on Asian Trekking's Facebook page read.

The two had eaten all the food they had with them by the fifth day, and survived on water and salt until they were discovered by the search and rescue team.

Liu died just three days before they were found.