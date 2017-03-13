OK But Did Your Prom Date Run 5.5 Miles To Ask You? Because This Teen’s Did

4. “He actually stopped by that day to bring me some food because I wasn’t feeling well, and he told me to check Strava and I saw it,” Short said, adding that she knew right away that the route Fuller had run spelt out “Prom?”

Fuller said it took him some time to find an area with enough square blocks to plan out block-shaped letters because they live in a small town.

He got out of school early the day before and drove downtown to do the run before rushing to rehearsals for the school musical. The run took him around 45 minutes to complete, he said.