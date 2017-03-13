Get Our News App
OK But Did Your Prom Date Run 5.5 Miles To Ask You? Because This Teen’s Did

She said yes.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Claire Short, a 16-year-old sophomore at Findlay High School in Ohio, met 17-year-old Joran Fuller because they are both on the school’s cross country team.

View this image ›

Claire Short

Fuller told BuzzFeed News he and Short first became friends because Short was “so much faster than the girls that she ran with the guys instead.”

2. The two have been dating for a few weeks now, and on Saturday, Fuller asked Short to prom through the running app Strava.

View this image ›

Twitter: @claire_short_13

3. Short told BuzzFeed News that Fuller had mentioned he was working on a way to ask her to prom but had also said it was gonna take a while to plan out, so she had no idea what to expect.

View this image ›

Twitter: @claire_short_13

4. “He actually stopped by that day to bring me some food because I wasn’t feeling well, and he told me to check Strava and I saw it,” Short said, adding that she knew right away that the route Fuller had run spelt out “Prom?”

View this image ›

Twitter: @claire_short_13

Fuller said it took him some time to find an area with enough square blocks to plan out block-shaped letters because they live in a small town.

He got out of school early the day before and drove downtown to do the run before rushing to rehearsals for the school musical. The run took him around 45 minutes to complete, he said.

5. “I’d seen Strava art before, and we both have the app so I thought it’d be cool,” Fuller said. “And yeah, she loved the idea luckily!”

View this image ›

Twitter: @claire_short_13

6. Short then tweeted about it, and her tweet has since gone viral with more than 14,000 retweets.

View this image ›

Twitter: @claire_short_13

Both Fuller and short said they did not expect the tweet to blow up the way it did, and that the responses have been incredible.

7. People are really here for it.

View this image ›

Twitter: @ShellE719

View this image ›

Twitter: @heyhuzzah

View this image ›

Twitter: @chrisasaurus_

10. And are calling it promposal goals.

View this image ›

Twitter: @emilycyrr

View this image ›

Twitter: @creedkatlyn3

12. The Findlay High School prom will take place on April 26, and Short said she has already picked out her dress.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
