China's Latest Meme Is Called "Karma's A Bitch" And It'll Be Your New Favorite Thing

People in China are sharing videos of drastic transformations for the latest meme – "karma's a bitch."
The videos usually start with people dressed down in pajamas or hoodies and without makeup, singing along to the song "Antique Gucci," a Cryptex remix of the Kreayshawn song "Gucci Gucci."
They then say the line, "Oh well, karma's a bitch" — first said by Veronica Lodge in the TV series Riverdale — and throw a towel over themselves to transform their look completely.
It's kind of like "me, before vs. after I get ready to go out."
And the results are truly next level.
People have gotten really creative with it.
Like, really creative.
The videos were so incredible that a video compilation featuring some of the best ones became the top post on Reddit on Friday.
The videos are being made on Chinese video app Dou Yin, a more advanced version of Musical.ly, which allows users to shoot 15-second music videos over popular songs.
Me, trying (and failing) to do this challenge.
