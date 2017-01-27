Get Our News App
Meet The Thai Trans Woman And Children Behind These Stunning Photos

“When people see my portfolio, I want them to appreciate what is around them,” Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga told BuzzFeed News.

Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Earlier this month, a Twitter user shared photos from a shoot involving child models dressed in outfits made from natural materials.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

2. It left a lot of people wondering who the model and designer behind the photos were.

View this image ›

Twitter: @_Laone_

View this image ›

Twitter: @SkyTNewton

View this image ›

Twitter: @thotsthetic

5. The designs are the works of Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga, a 30-year-old trans woman from Nakhonratchasima, also known as Korat, in Thailand.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

6. Kaewsa-nga told BuzzFeed News that she is a self-taught designer and photographer and works with four children, who are her cousins and her cousins’ friends.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

She said that she and all four children are kathoey, which is a Thai term referring to either a transgender woman or a feminine gay man.

She said it is the children’s dream to become models.

7. Kaewsa-nga said she taught herself clothing design and photography, adding that she creates outfits using things from her surroundings, such as palm leaves, fish nets and hessian.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

“When people see my portfolio, I want them to appreciate what is around them,” she said.

She regularly posts her creations on her Facebook page and Instagram, which has more than 38,000 followers.

8. This is 14-year-old Jenny.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

12. This is Tammy. She’s also 14.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

15. Angie is 14-years-old.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

17. Joono is just eight-years-old.

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

View this image ›

Suchanatda Kaewsa-nga

22. Kaewsa-nga said she was very thankful that people liked her work, adding that she will continue to make more and better designs.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
