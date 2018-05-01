This Teen Wore A Traditional Chinese Dress To Prom And Caused A Huge Controversy

A teen from Utah has caused a controversy online after she posted photos of her wearing a traditional Chinese dress known as a qipao — or cheongsam in Cantonese — to prom.
Keziah Daum, an 18-year-old senior at Woods Cross High School in Woods Cross, Utah, told BuzzFeed News in a statement she found the dress in a vintage store in downtown Salt Lake City.
"I was immediately drawn to the beautiful red gown and was thrilled to find a dress with a modest neckline," she said.
After Daum shared her photos to Twitter, it was quote-tweeted by Jeremy Lam, a student at the University of Utah, who accused her of cultural appropriation.
Lam's tweet was retweeted more than 42,000 times, and it kickstarted a huge debate online.
A lot of people felt that Daum shouldn't have worn the dress as she isn't Chinese or even part Chinese.
Some felt that it was okay because people from China would not have had a problem with her wearing the qipao.
But others felt that it was taking a traditional dress with a long history and making it into a fashion statement.
And that it was an example of white people adopting customs from a minority culture without experiencing the oppression and discrimination faced by people in that culture.
Some came to her defense and felt that people were being overly sensitive.
And that Daum was, in fact, illustrating how the US is a mixing pot of culture, where different cultures are "widely accepted."
As the debate continued, Daum tweeted that she was just "showing my appreciation to their culture" and that she would not be deleting her post because she has "done nothing but show my love for the culture."
However, a lot of people felt that calling it cultural appreciation belittles the cultural meaning and significance of the qipao to the Chinese.
Many also began to take issue with the poses that Keziah and her friends were striking, which they felt were racist.
Around the same time, Lam's tweet was noticed by YouTuber Ethan Klein, who accused Lam of bullying a girl over a prom dress.
The controversy soon became a Twitter Moment, which was noticed by far-right internet personality Ian Miles Cheong, who said people were harassing Daum.
People then began to target Lam and dug up old tweets of his that showed him using racially insensitive language.
Several of the tweets calling Lam out for being a "closet racist" and for "fake outrage" went viral, which prompted Lam to delete the tweets.
Lam then tweeted a thread saying how he had faced "the most blatant and outward forms of racial backlash in [his] life" in the 48 hours since his tweet went viral.
He apologized for his old tweets, admitting that he "was problematic and didn't know better."
This morning, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren also defended Daum, saying that she had done nothing wrong.
"I never imagined a simple rite of passage such as a prom would cause a discussion reaching many parts of the world," Daum said. "Perhaps it is an important discussion we need to have."
She said that she was sorry if she had caused any offense, and that her intent was never to anger anyone.
"I simply found a beautiful, modest gown and chose to wear it," she said.
