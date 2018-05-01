 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

This Teen Wore A Traditional Chinese Dress To Prom And Caused A Huge Controversy

"I simply found a beautiful, modest gown and chose to wear it," Keziah Daum told BuzzFeed News.

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A teen from Utah has caused a controversy online after she posted photos of her wearing a traditional Chinese dress known as a qipao — or cheongsam in Cantonese — to prom.

Twitter: @daumkeziah

Keziah Daum, an 18-year-old senior at Woods Cross High School in Woods Cross, Utah, told BuzzFeed News in a statement she found the dress in a vintage store in downtown Salt Lake City.

Twitter: @daumkeziah

"I was immediately drawn to the beautiful red gown and was thrilled to find a dress with a modest neckline," she said.

Twitter: @daumkeziah
Advertisement
Twitter: @daumkeziah

After Daum shared her photos to Twitter, it was quote-tweeted by Jeremy Lam, a student at the University of Utah, who accused her of cultural appropriation.

Twitter: @jere_bare

Lam's tweet was retweeted more than 42,000 times, and it kickstarted a huge debate online.

Twitter: @JeannieBeanie99

A lot of people felt that Daum shouldn't have worn the dress as she isn't Chinese or even part Chinese.

Twitter: @bunchukuu
Advertisement

Some felt that it was okay because people from China would not have had a problem with her wearing the qipao.

Twitter: @will_morris117

But others felt that it was taking a traditional dress with a long history and making it into a fashion statement.

Twitter: @emmaleerose_
Twitter: @bunchukuu

And that it was an example of white people adopting customs from a minority culture without experiencing the oppression and discrimination faced by people in that culture.

Twitter: @bunchukuu
Advertisement

Some came to her defense and felt that people were being overly sensitive.

Twitter: @PortaJoseph

And that Daum was, in fact, illustrating how the US is a mixing pot of culture, where different cultures are "widely accepted."

Twitter: @savannahwoolst1

As the debate continued, Daum tweeted that she was just "showing my appreciation to their culture" and that she would not be deleting her post because she has "done nothing but show my love for the culture."

Daum said that she had researched the history of the dress after purchasing it, and &quot;one comment about it really stuck with her: &#x27;female empowerment.&#x27;&quot;&quot;If that is the case, then such a gown sends a beautiful message for young women everywhere,&quot; she said. &quot;If we are teaching women to be strong, does it matter which culture it is coming from?&quot;
Twitter: @daumkeziah

Daum said that she had researched the history of the dress after purchasing it, and "one comment about it really stuck with her: 'female empowerment.'"

"If that is the case, then such a gown sends a beautiful message for young women everywhere," she said. "If we are teaching women to be strong, does it matter which culture it is coming from?"

However, a lot of people felt that calling it cultural appreciation belittles the cultural meaning and significance of the qipao to the Chinese.

Twitter: @millypurr
Advertisement
Twitter: @Megan_Phung

Many also began to take issue with the poses that Keziah and her friends were striking, which they felt were racist.

Twitter: @CarlyRaePrEPsen
Twitter: @AsstevanLM
Twitter: @HOLD_BAP
Advertisement

Around the same time, Lam's tweet was noticed by YouTuber Ethan Klein, who accused Lam of bullying a girl over a prom dress.

Twitter: @h3h3productions

The controversy soon became a Twitter Moment, which was noticed by far-right internet personality Ian Miles Cheong, who said people were harassing Daum.

Twitter: @stillgray

People then began to target Lam and dug up old tweets of his that showed him using racially insensitive language.

sir william ratchet @fuckmyassfam

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several of the tweets calling Lam out for being a "closet racist" and for "fake outrage" went viral, which prompted Lam to delete the tweets.

Fake Outrage defined in 2 screenshots
MikeHeadly @MlKEHEADLY

Fake Outrage defined in 2 screenshots

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
We love a closet racist
jake severe @JacobSevere

We love a closet racist

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Lam for comment.

Lam then tweeted a thread saying how he had faced "the most blatant and outward forms of racial backlash in [his] life" in the 48 hours since his tweet went viral.

Twitter: @jere_bare

He apologized for his old tweets, admitting that he "was problematic and didn't know better."

Twitter: @jere_bare

This morning, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren also defended Daum, saying that she had done nothing wrong.

Twitter: @TomiLahren

"I never imagined a simple rite of passage such as a prom would cause a discussion reaching many parts of the world," Daum said. "Perhaps it is an important discussion we need to have."

She said that she was sorry if she had caused any offense, and that her intent was never to anger anyone.

"I simply found a beautiful, modest gown and chose to wear it," she said.

Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App