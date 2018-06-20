 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

People Are Ugly-Crying Over This Japanese Grandma Giving A Colombian Soccer Fan Her Lucky Kimono

This is so pure.

Posted on
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Saori Ibuki
Saori Ibuki
伊吹早織 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

This is Kumiko Sano, a 71-year-old from Ehime prefecture in Japan.

Twitter: @photofoot23

Sano attended her first World Cup match this year on Tuesday, to which she wore her special lucky kimono to watch Japan play Colombia.

Carl Court / Getty Images

As she was leaving after Japan's surprise 2–1 victory, Sano saw a Colombian fan practicing how to say "omedeto" — which is congratulations in Japanese — outside the stadium.

Twitter: @photofoot23

She was so touched that she decided to give her lucky kimono to the Colombian fan.

Twitter: @photofoot23
Advertisement

And they took this adorable photo together.

Twitter: @photofoot23

The photographer who took the photos, Kazuki Okamoto, told BuzzFeed News that he and Sano were traveling in the same tour group.

昨日の試合後、一緒に同行していたとある女性が、コロンビアサポーターの女性に自分が着て応援していた着物をプレゼントする一幕もあったんです。 「試合に負けたのに、彼女からおめでとうって言われたのが本当に嬉しかった。彼女にこの着物を渡したいから通訳してほしい」 71歳。 サッカーって深い https://t.co/f6jphpX5Gy
Kazuki Okamoto @photofoot23

昨日の試合後、一緒に同行していたとある女性が、コロンビアサポーターの女性に自分が着て応援していた着物をプレゼントする一幕もあったんです。 「試合に負けたのに、彼女からおめでとうって言われたのが本当に嬉しかった。彼女にこの着物を渡したいから通訳してほしい」 71歳。 サッカーって深い https://t.co/f6jphpX5Gy

Reply Retweet Favorite

Okamoto tweeted the photos he took and the tweet has since gone viral.

Okamoto said that the tour group they are on is one in which adult volunteers take middle schoolers from tsunami disaster areas to soccer World Cups.

He said that he loved seeing Sano and the Colombian fan smile through his viewfinder and wished that he could grow old like Sano.
Kazuki Okamoto

He said that he loved seeing Sano and the Colombian fan smile through his viewfinder and wished that he could grow old like Sano.

The story made people super emotional.

ええ話や(T ^ T) https://t.co/S9J6n2nee8
八国山 @ringring1156

ええ話や(T ^ T) https://t.co/S9J6n2nee8

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What a touching story 😭"

Advertisement
涙出た。 https://t.co/K2PHAZ9dP2
つよぽん @k_tsuyopon

涙出た。 https://t.co/K2PHAZ9dP2

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I'm crying."

They thought it was the cutest thing.

サッカーを通してコロンビアと絆が芽生えてますね。美しい光景だな^ ^ https://t.co/3sA0gHUy5Z
naocych @naocych4

サッカーを通してコロンビアと絆が芽生えてますね。美しい光景だな^ ^ https://t.co/3sA0gHUy5Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

"A bond between Japan and Colombia is built right here. It's so beautiful."

良いお話。僕も、このお婆さんの歳になっても、サッカー愛してたい。 https://t.co/PJZxvhtWPh
みのり @Shigeno5656

良いお話。僕も、このお婆さんの歳になっても、サッカー愛してたい。 https://t.co/PJZxvhtWPh

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I hope I still love soccer when I'm her age."

It goes to show the power of soccer in bringing people together.

サッカーのちからを思い知って、めちゃ感動した、、、ほんとサッカー、スポーツすごい。71歳 https://t.co/uv2tWcv8LG
tokyo north @tokyo_north_cen

サッカーのちからを思い知って、めちゃ感動した、、、ほんとサッカー、スポーツすごい。71歳 https://t.co/uv2tWcv8LG

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This just reminded me of the power of soccer and it’s so moving. Soccer and sports are amazing.”

Advertisement
｢サポーター｣ってただ自国選手を応援するだけじゃないんよな。勿論そういう人もおっていいんだけど、同じサッカーを通して勝敗込みで楽しめるからこそスポーツ文化から文字通りサポートされてきているわけだし。 https://t.co/uEuutCUNTI
𓃥ⓉⒶⓀⓊ𓃦 @AtZ0101

｢サポーター｣ってただ自国選手を応援するだけじゃないんよな。勿論そういう人もおっていいんだけど、同じサッカーを通して勝敗込みで楽しめるからこそスポーツ文化から文字通りサポートされてきているわけだし。 https://t.co/uEuutCUNTI

Reply Retweet Favorite

“Being a soccer supporter is not just about supporting your own nation. It's about people coming together and enjoying this sport.”

サッカーが好き 自分の国を応援したい 相手を敬い、相手がいるからこそ試合ができる そんな思いに国境はないよね 負けてもおめでとうと言える人 素敵だと思う いい話を聞かせてもらいました ありがとうございます https://t.co/0MdfTEJJfr
ささくれでんちゃん @denchan1111

サッカーが好き 自分の国を応援したい 相手を敬い、相手がいるからこそ試合ができる そんな思いに国境はないよね 負けてもおめでとうと言える人 素敵だと思う いい話を聞かせてもらいました ありがとうございます https://t.co/0MdfTEJJfr

Reply Retweet Favorite

"There's no border when it comes to loving soccer, supporting your team, and respecting others who make the match possible. This is such a great story.”

❤️❤️❤️

Twitter: @photofoot23

Kassy Cho is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Saori Ibuki at saori.ibuki@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App