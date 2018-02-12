This Guy Took Off His Sunglasses To Reveal He Was Wearing Another Pair And Everyone Loves Him

This morning, the audience cam at the Winter Olympics captured some truly incredible footage. A man wearing sunglasses turns to face the camera, removes the Olympic glasses only to reveal... another pair of sunglasses.
The video, first shared by Southern Sports Nation, quickly went viral, gaining more than 16,000 retweets and 382,000 views.
The moment also made it to the top of r/gifs and eventually to the top of the Reddit front page.
People absolutely loved it.
And couldn't stop watching.
They thought it was super smooth.
And wanted to give him all the medals.
They declared him the new meme.
And everyone wanted to know who he was.
The man was later identified as Alex Kang-chan Kam, a 22-year-old South Korean figure skater.
He will be competing in the pair skating event with Kim Kyu-eun.
As many pointed out, Kam was also the one who blessed us with this delightful combo dab during the opening ceremony.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kam for comment.
Goals.
