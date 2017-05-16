This Author Committed Suicide After Writing A Novel About Her Alleged Rapist

Dear friends,

Thank you for your sympathy. We as a couple have some things we’d like to share.

(1) The pain experienced by our daughter, the demons she faced, and the reason she can’t be cured, was not due to depression, but from when she was seduced 8 to 9 years ago.

(2) Fang Si-chi’s First Love Paradise is a truthful record and reflection of the pain and depression our daughter experienced after she was seduced by a famous cram school teacher when she was younger.

(3) The characters in the novel – the main character Si-chi, and other characters Xiao-chi and Yi-ting, are all actual embodiments of encounters experienced by our daughter. But in order to protect her parents and family, she decided to separate her experience into different characters.

(4) She wrote this book in the hopes that there will not be another Fang Si-chi, in the hopes that the world’s parents, boys, girls and men, will protect the Fang Si-chis of this world with gentleness and warmth.

(5) Our child has left us, and we will never again hear her call us “daddy and mommy,” but we hope that everyone will remember her fondly.

(6) And lastly, if you feel saddened by the loss of our daughter, please share our thoughts with every single person in Taiwan – via Facebook, Line, Instagram – and buy our daughter’s book for every parent or child who needs it! With thousands of thanks!

Lin Bing-huang and Lai Jia-fang

April 28, 2017, early morning