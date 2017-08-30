 go to content
Chinese People Are Flooding Gigi Hadid's Instagram Telling Her She Is Not Welcome In China

"Don't come to China, because you are not welcome."

Kassy Cho
Yesterday, Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram that she would be walking the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which will be held in Shanghai for the first time.

Her announcement was met with anger by a lot of Chinese people, who remembered a video uploaded earlier this year by Hadid’s sister Bella.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never s… https://t.co/xenqQolSEb

The video — which shows Hadid squinting her eyes to look like what appears to be a Buddha cookie on their table — angered a lot of people, who proceeded to call her out and drag her on social media.

Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik —who is also an Asian — then weighed in and tweeted, "trust me.. she likes asians ;) 👍🏽"Hadid herself has not commented on the controversy since it happened in February.
Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik —who is also an Asian — then weighed in and tweeted, "trust me.. she likes asians ;) 👍🏽"

Hadid herself has not commented on the controversy since it happened in February.

Upon finding out that Hadid would be visiting Shanghai for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Chinese people then started flooding her account with comments calling her racist and telling her she wasn't welcome in China.

"Don't come to Shanghai. You're not welcome here. Piss off!"
"Don't come to Shanghai. You're not welcome here. Piss off!"

Hadid has since disabled comments on her announcement video.

But that didn't stop people from flooding the rest of her Instagram posts with snake and chicken emojis, which is similar in meaning to the snake emoji in Chinese.

A lot of the comments called on Hadid not to go to Shanghai.

"Don't come to China! Seeing as you look down on Asians, then don't come."
"Don't come to China! Seeing as you look down on Asians, then don't come."

Many also pointed out that Hadid did not apologize for her actions.

"What she did was wrong. That's simple. Are you stupid? Your idol is racist. And she didn't even apologize."
"What she did was wrong. That's simple. Are you stupid? Your idol is racist. And she didn't even apologize."

"Why? Because she was shown being racist in a video. And she didn't even apologize or respond in any way."
"Why? Because she was shown being racist in a video. And she didn't even apologize or respond in any way."

"If she wanted to apologize, she would have done so already."
"If she wanted to apologize, she would have done so already."

And voiced their disappointment in her.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hadid's representatives for comment.

