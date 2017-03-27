Sections

People Are Freaking Out After An Escalator Malfunctioned In Hong Kong And Left A Human Pile-Up

At least 18 people have been injured, according to local media.

Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Several people have been injured after an escalator in a shopping complex in Hong Kong abruptly came to a halt, and then reversed at a high speed for more than 10 seconds.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. Saturday in Langham Place – a shopping mall in the Mong Kok area of Kowloon – on the 45-meter escalator that connects the fourth and eighth floors.

In a video of the incident, the escalator – one of the longest in Hong Kong – can be seen jolting to a stop before reversing at a high speed.

Several people at the bottom of the escalator can also be seen rushing to help pull shoppers out of the pile. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Several people at the bottom of the escalator can also be seen rushing to help pull shoppers out of the pile.

Another video submitted by a witness to Apple Daily Hong Kong shows the human pile up at the bottom of the escalator, which left at least 18 people injured.

Local media reported that two of the victims are severely injured, with one suffering injuries to his head.

A spokesperson for Langham Place said that the shopping center is looking into the incident with high priority and apologized to the victims and their families, according to Apple Daily.

The spokesperson said that the escalator had just passed a regular inspection two days prior.A spokesperson for Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department – which inspected the elevator – told Apple Daily that based on initial investigations, the escalator's drive chain had suffered damage, which prevented it from braking. The spokesperson added that a full investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Photos and videos of the incident have been widely shared in several local private Facebook groups.

'Special service: Accident with multiple injured at Langham Place 4th floor. According to reports, several people have fallen down an escalator. Time: 16:40 on 25/03/2017'
"Special service: Accident with multiple injured at Langham Place 4th floor. According to reports, several people have fallen down an escalator. Time: 16:40 on 25/03/2017"

"17:00 Langham Place, reporting many injured," this caption reads.

And people are really upset.

'This is so scary.'
"This is so scary."

"Final Destination... I've been on that escalator before. The view is really nice," one person wrote.

Many are voicing their concern for those who have been injured.

'This is terrifying. I hope everyone's okay.'
"This is terrifying. I hope everyone's okay."

"God, I hope everyone is safe."

They are also praising the quick reflexes of those who rushed to the rescue.

'This person who is the first to rush to the human pileup is a true hero.'
"This person who is the first to rush to the human pileup is a true hero."

"Thank you to all the brave citizens who are helping others."

And reminding each other that this is Hong Kong, where people stay together and help each other.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

