An Airline Wouldn’t Let A Man Board Because He Was Using His Indigenous Name

“Although it’s just a small thing, but it’s very serious for indigenous people.

The manager of Uni Air’s Taitung branch called me this morning to apologize for my not being able to board using my indigenous name, which is spelt using English letters. He seemed sincere.

Thank you to all my friends for your concern. For many young ingenious people, it’s not that easy to just use our indigenous names. Because of your support, we now have more of an opportunity to say our names out loud.

I have asked Uni Air two things:

1. Uni Air should improve their self check-in service so that indigenous people have the right to use it.

2. Uni Air should complete employee education and training as soon as possible, especially in areas with large indigenous populations. The company should establish a standard operation procedure for customers who have names spelt with English letters, as well as Mandarin names, so that more indigenous people can use their actual names to board a plane.

I was originally going to write to the relevant government dpeartments, but because my story has gained the attention of some legislators and media, I will hold off for a bit first and await their response.”