A HR Manager Has Been Fired After He Mocked A Vietnamese Dad For His English

Emily Huynh is an 18-year-old senior at senior at Cleveland STEM High School in Seattle, Washington. Here she is with her family.
Recently, Huynh has been helping her 52-year-old dad, Minh, look for jobs. Because his English isn't fluent, she usually proofreads his emails before he sends them.
Advertisement
But one day, Minh emailed a company about a job he was interested in by himself. He received an email back from the HR Manager of the company, Dash Delivery LLC, which read, "Let me tell now, if you no speak English, I will send you home."
"As soon as I read it, I knew he was making fun of my dads lack of English," Huynh said. "I was outraged but my dad was confused until I explained it to him."
She then decided to share a photo of the email to Twitter to warn people in the surrounding community, not expecting it to go viral.
People immediately offered their support.
Advertisement
Lots of people offered to help with Minh's job search.
And others contacted the company to complain about Peterson's behavior.
Advertisement
"When I posted the tweet, Twitter really did its thing and more," Huynh said, adding that most of the responses they've gotten have been very positive and encouraging.
The next evening, she received an email from the manager of Dash Delivery LLC apologizing for Peterson's email and informing them that Peterson was no longer working at the company.
"My dad is a very forgiving person and accepts the apology," Huynh said. "His words were, 'what has happened already happened, what else can we do?'"
She said that Minh has since been flooded with job offers and is still deciding between different opportunities.
Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.