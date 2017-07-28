Sections

World

People Are Mad At This Gym's Sign Asking For No People Of "Migrant Background"

The gym confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the sign is real.

Posted on
Karsten Schmehl
Karsten Schmehl
BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Wednesday, Twitter user 161ausbildung shared a picture he took at an EasyFitness gym in Güstrow, Germany.

Läuft bei EasyFitness in Güstrow. Wegen "Terrorgefahr" keine Personen mit Migrationshintergrund mehr aufnehmen. Dre… https://t.co/DWBDC94wg7
161ausbildung @161ausbildung

Läuft bei EasyFitness in Güstrow. Wegen "Terrorgefahr" keine Personen mit Migrationshintergrund mehr aufnehmen. Dre… https://t.co/DWBDC94wg7

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I runs at EasyFitness in Güstrow. Because of 'terror risk' they will not take in people with migrant background any more. Dirty racism."

The sign said that the gym would no longer welcome "citizens with migrant background."

"Because of recent events and for the protection of our members, AS OF THIS MOMENT we will no longer accommodate fellow citizens with a migrant background. We ask for your understanding."
Twitter: @161ausbildung

"Because of recent events and for the protection of our members, AS OF THIS MOMENT we will no longer accommodate fellow citizens with a migrant background. We ask for your understanding."

According to articles placed below the sign, the fitness studio were apparently reacting to the reports that three alleged potential IS attackers were arrested in Güstrow.

German newspaper BILD reported that they have all since been released

The picture was met with anger from people on Twitter.

#Rassismus kennt keine Grenzen, widerlich diese abartige Begründung. https://t.co/ZmKOwaI0r3
Nordlys @Damned_curious

#Rassismus kennt keine Grenzen, widerlich diese abartige Begründung. https://t.co/ZmKOwaI0r3

Reply Retweet Favorite

"#Racism knows no boundaries, this absurd reasoning is disgusting."

WTF EasyFitness? https://t.co/lyUEUlz4LP
Verena Schneider @veschBerlin

WTF EasyFitness? https://t.co/lyUEUlz4LP

Reply Retweet Favorite
Easy Fitness: Easy Daily Rassismus. Unfassbar widerlich. https://t.co/9VK06Z1uqz
M_Reinsch @M_Reinsch

Easy Fitness: Easy Daily Rassismus. Unfassbar widerlich. https://t.co/9VK06Z1uqz

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Easy Fitness: Easy Daily Racism Incredibly disgusting."

Some people decided to contact the gym, asking if proof of ethnicity was now needed.

"Hi, I cannot find the form for an aryan race certificate on the website of your studio in Güstrow. Can you help me or do I have to go to the Reich Security Main Office? Best, Migo”
Twitter: @migo_ha

"Hi, I cannot find the form for an aryan race certificate on the website of your studio in Güstrow. Can you help me or do I have to go to the Reich Security Main Office? Best, Migo”

Following the anger, the gym published a statement on Facebook saying they welcome, "all kinds of people."

"Dear Facebook community, we would like to deeply apologize, about what has spread on Facebook lately. The content spread has not been approved by the operators of this club and does not represent the philosophy of Easyfitness. We distance ourselves clearly from these claims and still welcome all kinds of people in the future."
Facebook: permalink.php

"Dear Facebook community, we would like to deeply apologize, about what has spread on Facebook lately.

The content spread has not been approved by the operators of this club and does not represent the philosophy of Easyfitness.

We distance ourselves clearly from these claims and still welcome all kinds of people in the future."

BuzzFeed News reached out to the gym, who confirmed that the flipchart is genuine.

The gym did not answer any further questions asked to them.

This post was translated from German.

Karsten Schmehl ist Senior Staff Writer bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.

Contact Karsten Schmehl at karsten.schmehl@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

