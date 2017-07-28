People Are Mad At This Gym's Sign Asking For No People Of "Migrant Background"

On Wednesday, Twitter user 161ausbildung shared a picture he took at an EasyFitness gym in Güstrow, Germany.
The sign said that the gym would no longer welcome "citizens with migrant background."
According to articles placed below the sign, the fitness studio were apparently reacting to the reports that three alleged potential IS attackers were arrested in Güstrow.
German newspaper BILD reported that they have all since been released
The picture was met with anger from people on Twitter.
Some people decided to contact the gym, asking if proof of ethnicity was now needed.
Following the anger, the gym published a statement on Facebook saying they welcome, "all kinds of people."
BuzzFeed News reached out to the gym, who confirmed that the flipchart is genuine.
The gym did not answer any further questions asked to them.
This post was translated from German.
