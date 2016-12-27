These Comics Really Helped Us Make Sense Of This Year

1. A Climate Guide For The Grieving —Levi Hastings
“Gloom may persist for several weeks or months.”
2. This Comic About A Chicken Will Make You Cry —Mari Naomi
Seriously, though.
3. How To Find The Place Where You Can Grow —Adam Szym
“Any place can be a cage.”
4. How Delivering Meals To Seniors Showed Me The Real New York —Kate Gavino
After years of living in a place I couldn’t really know, it was volunteering with a meal delivery service — and meeting the people who needed those meals — that finally opened New York City up to me.
5. How Black People Keep Each Other Alive —Hannah Giorgis and Charlotte Gomez
In a world where any interaction with police could turn us into hashtags, black people remind each other that our lives matter.
6. 9 Incredible Women Who Spent Their Lives Fighting To Change America —Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl
There won’t be a female president next year, but soon. These are just a few of the many brilliant women from history who paved the way for the women yet to come.
7. What It Feels Like Being A Trans Person Serving In The Armed Forces —Jess Ruliffson
Fighting hard to fit in.
8. A Flowchart For People Who Get Defensive When Talking About Racism —Mira Jacob
If you’ve ever felt defensive or hurt when your non-white friends have talked about racism, this flowchart’s for you.
9. I Tried To Eat My Past And My Past Ate Me —Haejin Park
Exploring the difficulties of moving past the memories that haunt us.
10. Badass Bisexual Women In History You Should Know —Hazel Newlevant
No, Mom, my bisexuality is not a “youthful phase.”
- The Russian Visa Center in the US was the target of an apparent hack and will be alerting its tens of thousands of customers of a data breach.
- Iran is the only country in the Middle East that supports sex reassignment while criminalizing homosexuality, which it punishes with flogging and execution.
- Celebrities and public figures mourn pop icon George Michael, who died Sunday at the age of 53.
- Women used the internet this year to force the world to hear their voices — and gave all the fucks 💻🙅