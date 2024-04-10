"X-Men '97" Ex-Showrunner Responds After Fans Call Latest Episode "Marvel's Red Wedding"

Browse links
"Best TV episode of the year, so far."
The writing on #XMen97 is so on point. The writers understand the characters, the audience & have me more dialed in than most movies have in the past few years.— BruceWayneBrady (@Brucewaynebrady) March 21, 2024
Y'all even got me liking Cyclops.
THIS is how you tell X-Men stories. pic.twitter.com/npdasWNawE
X-Men ‘97 creator Beau DeMayo has been fired from Marvel Studios. The show is set to premiere next week. pic.twitter.com/SwmxaVcP66— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) March 12, 2024
It’s giving Red Wedding https://t.co/Cn4u7rFBcj— University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) April 10, 2024
Gambit saving the Morlocks is more than just an iconic moment, it's also a redemption one and the ultimate reference for, in comics, Gambit was the one responsible for giving Sinister's Marauders access to the Morlocks tunnels, causing the Mutant Massacre#XMen97 #XSpoilers pic.twitter.com/DkBslA67fE— Uncanny Bruno Mell⊗ (@BrunoMellx) April 10, 2024
"Habe keine angst" or "have no fear", A nice touch is that it's in German, as most multilingual folks will default to their first language under stress/fatigue. A great episode all around! https://t.co/Kg6HKXaqC2— RMX (@RGermanix) April 10, 2024
Can’t even fathom what Beau DeMayo must have done to get fired because this man’s writing is 🤌🏽— Mehul (@mshah972) April 10, 2024
He could have taken over the MCU. pic.twitter.com/I2itXQ9THA
#XMen97 creator Beau DeMayo says Episode 5 was just “our warm-up”.— st (@startefacts_) April 10, 2024
“Episode 8-10 is my big one ;)” pic.twitter.com/yjbf7OIrk6
#XMen97 Episode 5— 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 (@CapXSid) April 10, 2024
Logan rejecting Jean💔
Jean finds out about Scott & Maddy's astral 'affair'
Genocide in Genosha
Rogue going rough on Magneto
"I can't feel you, Sugar" - Rogue to Gambit
"I'm sorry mom..." - Cable to Jean
It's a damn rollercoaster 💔 pic.twitter.com/hKtzCZP9We pic.twitter.com/c1tV5KY3mV
I’m from Orlando. I had friends die there. Pulse was definitely on my mind when writing this.— Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024
Don’t forget, Jean, who now faces the memory disassociation and identity crisis that many survivors of sexual assault face. Sinister’s “your mind, your body, you have no choice” was deliberate. His violation of, not saying when they’re switched, has turned her mind against itself— Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024
Yeah, I wanted to take them to a bit of a different place that is still emotionally in line with the comics but leans into how abandonment and trauma impede intimacy— Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024
Happy to have made you happy. This was made for the fans— Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024
Thank you. I was very fortunate to lead an amazing team of insanely talented collaborators to make real this vision. Be sure to spread that thanks around.— Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024
Same. Everyone’s invited but adults will get a layered story— Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024
Beau DeMayo replying to the #XMen97 tweets pic.twitter.com/A6ZlAdSVeg— kiyo-boi (@kiyo_boi) April 10, 2024