    "X-Men '97" Ex-Showrunner Responds After Fans Call Latest Episode "Marvel's Red Wedding"

    "Best TV episode of the year, so far."

    Warning: Major spoilers for X-Men '97 episode "Remember It" ahead.


    I'm not sure if you've been watching Marvel's X-Men '97, but it's being heralded as a true nostalgic masterpiece, and a return to form for the MCU.

    Since the show has a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, many fans were confused when former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo vacated his job days before the premiere.

    But more on that later....

    This week's episode, titled "Remember It," was a masterclass in storytelling, and reminded the world why the X-Men (sorry Avengers) are Marvel's best superhero team.

    Animated X-Men characters in action poses, including Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Beast
    "Remember It" is being called "Marvel's Red Wedding" by fans, a stark (like what I did there?) comparison to one of Game of Thrones' most traumatizing episodes.

    "Remember It" follows half the team as they head to Genosha, a mutant-populated island of safety and refuge. Genosha is being accepted into the UN, and Magneto is expected to become the leader of the nation.

    Animated X-Men characters, with Magneto at the forefront, and others like Rogue, Cyclops, and Beast in the background
    The first 20 minutes (give or take) of the episode are a beautiful reminder of all the mutants we've seen in the show's original run. We are re-introduced to Nightcrawler, Banshee, the White Queen, Sebastian Shaw, Callisto, Leech, the Morlocks, Dazzler, Moira MacTaggert, and others. The episode also catches up with Cyclops and the other half of the team back at the mansion, and we see Scott and Jean having a relationship crisis. It's all great, another cool episode...at first. Then, the final 10 minutes had me on the edge of my seat. 

    Things don't go according to plan (of course), and we see the island being attacked by a three-headed sentinel after Madelyne Pryor receives a warning from a future Cable.

    Screenshot from &quot;X-Men &#x27;97&quot;
    This attack leaves several mutants dead, including fan favorites Gambit and Magneto. The love triangle between Rogue, Remy, and Magnus, which fully plays out in this episode, only elevates the sorrow of their demise. Dozens of other characters are also killed off, in what (I'm praying) is some twisted event that will use time traveling to correct it. Because I really don't know if I can sit with these events forever. I'm not the only one, as fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to vent about "Remember It."

    After fans rushed to share their reactions, former showrunner Beau took to X to break down why they decided to create such a gut-wrenching episode.

    Closeup of Beau DeMayo
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

    He referenced tragedies like the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Pulse Nightclub Massacre, and 9/11 as inspirations for the direction of the episode. "My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort," Beau wrote on X. "Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe…"

    Beau also touched on the strife in Jean and Scott's relationship. "Don’t forget, Jean, who now faces the memory disassociation and identity crisis that many survivors of sexual assault face," he explained, "Sinister’s 'your mind, your body, you have no choice' was deliberate. His violation of, not saying when they’re switched, has turned her mind against itself."

    Beau continued to answer fans on X, giving more insight into his thought process for "Remember It."

    X-Men '97 is probably the best thing from the MCU since Spider-Man: No Way Home or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So why did Beau vacate his position as showrunner right before it premiered? Nobody is entirely sure, and Brad Winderbaum's (the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios) response didn't really clarify things.

    Screenshot from &quot;X-Men &#x27;97&quot;
    "I can't talk about the details... 'We parted ways' is the best way I could say," Winderbaum told EW. "But I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that's on screen."

    X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+.

    Animated characters from X-Men, with Magneto in the foreground and teammates behind him
