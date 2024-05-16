"She Decided To Price Gouge Me": Black Renters And Homeowners Are Sharing Their Expierences

5. "Back in 2015 when I moved to Florida (east of Orlando), I found a lovely 2/2 condo. When I called, I was first told it was available. When I arrived to see the unit, the leasing agent gave me a walkthrough. While viewing the unit, the owner stops by. The look on the owner’s face said it all. She never said a word to me. The owner left, and about 10 minutes later, the agent’s phone rang. After the call, the agent tells me she’s sorry but the unit is no longer available."

"I explained that I was disappointed, as I had cash ready to put down for the first and last month's rent, plus the $300 security deposit. The leasing agent makes another phone call, and what do you know, the unit is magically available as long as I’m willing to put down a $900 deposit. I asked why — it stated on the paperwork and in the ad that the security deposit was only $300. She says the owner is requesting more, and there’s nothing she can do about it. I left and made a phone call of my own. I called my dad to borrow the additional $600. I stopped by the next day ready to sign the paperwork. The owner arrived, too, and told me over and over that she couldn’t believe I came up with the money so fast. She said it at least three times!!! I think the owner took one look at me and assumed because I’m Black that I couldn’t afford it so she decided to price gouge me. 100% because of the color of my skin. I know I can’t prove it, but I’m pretty confident that was the reason. It was a beautiful home and I took extra care of the place for six years. During annual inspections, she would always make micro-aggressive comments about how clean and well-kept my place was."

—Elynne. 48, Merritt Island, FL