Venezuela's President Is Calling For A New Constitution

CARACAS, Venezuela — After weeks of renewed street protests and a growing chorus of concern from regional governments, Venezuela’s president set in motion the drafting of a new constitution on Monday, pushing the embattled country into a deeper political impasse.

President Nicolas Maduro announced that his inner circle, including First Lady and congresswoman Cilia Flores and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez, will be in charge of overseeing the citizen’s assembly that will write the replacement constitution.

“I have absolute trust in the people of Venezuela,” said Maduro during a televised appearance. He repeated his recent call for Julio Borges, president of the opposition-controlled congress, to be jailed.

Anti-government leaders called for Venezuelans to rebel against the citizen’s assembly. “What happened today is a fraud,” said Borges. He called Maduro’s announcement “the biggest coup d’etat in the history of the country.”

Maduro has been unable to quell widespread medicine and food shortages, a homicide crisis, and inflation which the International Monetary Fund expects to hit 2,000% by next year.

The crisis has created a sustained challenge for chavismo, the socialist movement created by former president Hugo Chavez. In 2015, it lost its parliamentary majority after 16 years. The following year, the emboldened opposition mounted a campaign to hold a recall referendum for Maduro; it was suspended by the National Electoral Council, which has close ties to the executive branch despite its supposed independence.

International pressure mounted against Maduro after the chavista-friendly Supreme Court declared that it had taken over congress’s duties in March. It yielded following protest from the country's attorney general. Last week, Rodriguez announced that Venezuela was pulling out of the Organization of American States.

Calling the citizen’s assembly was a sign of desperation, some analysts said.

“This is the last card the government can play and it’s playing it now,” said Pedro Afonso del Pino, a Venezuelan constitutional expert. “It’s a door to a formal dictatorship.”