Trump Is Planning To Roll Back Obama’s Cuba Policy

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Ignoring widespread calls from members of his own party, business leaders and human rights groups, President Donald Trump will announce a rollback of some of the Cuba-friendly policies undertaken by his predecessor, White House officials said Thursday.

US citizens will no longer be able to engage in individual leisure travel to Cuba, the officials said. The US government will also ensure that no profits from American businesses benefit Cuba's military.

"The new policy going forward does not target the Cuban people but it does target the repressive members of the Cuban military government," a senior administration official told reporters during a briefing ahead of the announcement.



Trump is scheduled to appear in Miami on Friday to officially announce the shift.

The rapprochement with Cuba saw the US reestablish ties with the communist government following more than 50 years of enmity, using executive orders to reopen the US embassy in Havana, lift many restrictions on US citizens traveling to Cuba, and allow for US companies to invest in the island. In defending the rollback, officials cited the regime's repression — including holding political prisoners and the lack of free and fair elections — as why curtailing the measures implemented under former President Barack Obama in 2015 was necessary.

But human rights advocates derided Trump’s decision as hypocritical.

"We’re willing to sword dance with the Saudis and praise the Philippines dictator,” said James Williams, president of Engage Cuba, a civil coalition against the travel and trade embargo. “This is the least concerned administration with human rights," he added.

Some Republican lawmakers, American professors, US agricultural leaders, and Cuban exiles had urged Trump to maintain the opening with the communist-led island. Many of them argued that Obama’s policies had helped created jobs in America while improving living conditions for ordinary Cubans.

Cuban hosts affiliated with Airbnb, for example, received $40 million since April 2015 from approximately 560,000 guests, according to a report the company released last week. Internet connectivity in public spaces grew after Google signed a deal with the state-run telecommunications company Etecsa. American air and cruise lines added Cuba to their portfolio of destinations.