Other Migrant Groups Warned Against The "Caravan" Through Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A caravan of about 1,200 Central American migrants making its way up through Mexico has grabbed headlines for both its size and its unimpeded push north. But it’s an exception amid a severe crackdown on undocumented immigration by the state — and a trek that other migrant rights groups warned would likely leave chaos in its wake.



“We do not share the vision of how these kinds of actions are carried out,” read a statement by the Collective of Organizations and Defenders of Migrants and Refugees. The group called on the Mexican government to get in touch with the caravan’s organizers to ensure the safety of the migrants.



Prompted by news reports about the caravan’s advance in plain sight of immigration authorities, President Donald J. Trump tweeted that “Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S.”

But contrary to Trump’s tweets, undocumented migrants generally do not get a free pass through Mexico.

“It’s not fair or accurate to say that Mexico isn’t doing anything,” said Maureen Meyer, director for Mexico and migrant rights at the Washington Office on Latin America. Citing the high number of apprehensions in the first two months of this year, Meyer said that “Mexico has not let up on law enforcement, so Trump’s classification of Mexico being lax is not the case.”



More often than not, undocumented travelers have to move in the darkness of night and aboard a cargo train known as “The Beast,” dodging immigration authorities and criminals who extort, rape, and sometimes kidnap them. The treacherous journey has become local lore, documented in books and films.

The odyssey became even more dangerous after Mexico launched the Southern Border Program in 2014 in response to pressure from former president Barack Obama’s administration after a wave of undocumented unaccompanied children rushed across the border. The opaque program seeks to make the country’s border with Guatemala and Belize harder to cross and to capture those migrants who do manage to enter.

Since that program launched, Mexican authorities have detained and deported more than 420,000 Central American migrants. That boost has pushed the number detained and deported over the last 10 years to around 950,000.

Large caravans have been organized numerous times in recent years, sometimes finding themselves turned back. So far, the government — including both federal and local authorities — has allowed the caravan Trump appeared to be referring to in his tweets to pass untouched. No government body had offered an official explanation for this as of Monday afternoon.