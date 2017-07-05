Venezuelan Lawmakers Left Bloodied After Government Supporters Stormed Congress

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Bloodied handprints smeared the walls of Venezuela’s Congress after a group of government supporters broke into the building and attacked opposition lawmakers on Wednesday, the latest in an ongoing escalation of violence.

Photographs of blood-soaked legislators getting their wounds bandaged and lying on the grass circulated on social media. A video showed file cabinets and rolled-up rugs piled up in front of one of the building’s doors.

“We are living through a coup d’etat that is trying to reinstate a dictatorship,” opposition lawmaker Miguel Pizarro wrote to BuzzFeed News via WhatsApp from inside Congress. “As I talk to you, explosives are being thrown at the doors of the Legislative Palace.” Pizarro said five lawmakers, seven congressional employees, and three journalists were injured in the assault.



Lawmakers said they could not leave the building, which continued to be surrounded by pro-government groups.



President Nicolás Maduro condemned the attack — but questioned who was to blame. “Strange acts have occurred, always strange acts wherever the opposition is around,” he said. The dramatic events took place during celebrations of Venezuela's independence from Spain.

Political violence has become a regular occurrence in Venezuela, where Maduro has stripped virtually all power from the opposition, and even detractors within his own party, including attorney general Luisa Ortega.

In the midst of a renewed wave of street protests in May, Maduro convened a popular assembly to rewrite the constitution. Ahead of ballots being cast to choose its members, the opposition has called for an unofficial referendum against the whole process, saying that the proposed assembly is a gimmick by the government to avoid free elections.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez, are overseeing the assembly. The two have kept busy in recent weeks: Flores has been making dancing cameos during Maduro’s televised appearances while Rodríguez recently returned from a meeting with the Organization of American States, where she called member states “lap dogs of imperialism.”