I paid my own car insurance, gas, repairs, entertainment, clothing, and anything else that came up. I had enough to make my debt payments and cover living expenses, but not enough to save very much.



My debt was always in the back of my mind. It was always *there* — a bill that came in the mail every month, demanding to be paid.

Flash forward three years after graduation, and I was working seasonally as a caterer and a lacrosse coach for a high school. I still had about $20,000 in debt. At this point, I was so low income that I had to take out a forbearance for six months on my loans in January 2014. That meant I got a temporary reprieve from payments, but it didn't lessen my anxiety. The loans were on pause, but they weren't gone — and unless I figured out how to make more money, they would still be a problem in months.

