These days, I am genuinely afraid of little old me, given my tireless routine of eating, breathing, sleeping, and listening to The Tortured Poets Department on repeat. It seems that I am not alone in my insanity given that Taylor Swift's latest record has remained the number one album on the Billboard 200 list for the last two weeks.
In the name of TTPD, I've created a finely crafted list of films that, in my opinion, radiate all things tortured poets, typewriters, and wavering sanity.
With that said, this list is curated for Swifties and Swifties alone! Non-Swifties wouldn't last an hour in the asylum that is this album...or this collection of films, for that matter. Let's begin.
Watch the trailer below:
Watch the trailer below:
Watch the trailer below:
4. High School Musical
Watch the trailer below:
5. Little Women
Watch the trailer below:
6. Gone Girl
Watch the trailer below:
7. Kill Bill (Volumes 1 & 2)
Watch the trailer below:
8. Rebel Without a Cause
Watch the trailer below:
9. Pride & Prejudice
Watch the trailer below:
10. The Little Mermaid
Watch the trailer below:
11. Peter Pan
Watch the trailer below:
12. Wicked
Watch the trailer below:
Share the movies you would add to this list in the comments!
