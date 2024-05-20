    Here's Your Guide To All The New Characters In "Bridgerton" Season 3

    Dearest gentle reader: Another season of Bridgerton is upon us! As we promenade through this new chapter, love is in the air. The budding friends-to-lovers romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington is front and center in Season 3, and we also see several other plot lines kick into gear in the first four episodes.

    As we patiently await Part 2, streaming on Netflix on June 13, let's review the newest characters coming to the forefront of Bridgerton Season 3:

    Francesca Bridgerton

    While Francesca has been around since Season 1, Hannah Dodd makes her Bridgerton debut as the second to youngest Bridgerton sister. Replacing Ruby Stokes, who left the series to pursue another project, Dodd arrives in time for Francesca to be thrown into high society and the marriage mart. She is chosen as Queen Charlotte's "sparkler" of the season and catches the eye of both the Marquess Samadani and the Earl of Kilmartin. She's definitely crushing on the Earl.

    John Stirling

    Speaking of the Earl of Kilmartin, we certainly haven't seen the last of John Stirling (portrayed by Victor Alli). We first meet this new character when Francesca dips from the ball to enjoy a little peace and quiet. She runs into Stirling, who is also seeking solitude. The two immediately fall into a comfortable silence, and an instant connection is evident.

    Lord Samadani

    While Francesca's sights are locked on the Earl of Kilmartin, Queen Charlotte has other ideas. She summons her friend, Lord Samadani (David Mumeni), from his hometown in Vienna in hopes he might be the Bridgerton sister's perfect match. Like Francesca, Samadani has seven siblings, though Francesca prefers solitude and Samadani hopes to have a large family himself someday. So far, Fran isn't giving this guy the time of day.

    Lord Alfred Debling

    Much of Part 1 centers around Penelope's agreement with Colin to have him tutor her in wooing a suitor. Enter Lord Alfred Debling (Sam Phillips), a kind-hearted bachelor who enjoys hot air balloons, travel, and books. He and Penelope are kind of into each other, much to the dismay of Cressida Cowper who is trying to catch Debling's eye. Debling is ready to propose to Penelope until it becomes clear that she has feelings for Colin.

    Lady Tilley Arnold

    While the eldest Bridgerton siblings have found love, free-spirit Benedict has remained a bachelor by choice. This season, he has a fling with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), a rich widow. Will it be true love? Just a love affair? We still don't know much about Lady Arnold, but she is sure to play a prominent role in Part 2.

    Lord Marcus Anderson

    Could it be the Bridgerton matriarch's time to shine? In the first few episodes of Season 3, Violet Bridgerton runs into Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis), brother of Lady Danbury. Lord Anderson is just visiting but with the intent of finding love...

    Harry Dankworth

    This season, we meet Prudence Featherington's new husband, Harry Dankworth (James Phoon). He and Prudence are currently trying to have a baby, though mostly under pressure from Prudence's mother, Portia.

    What are your thoughts on the new characters in Bridgerton Season 3 so far? Tell us in the comments below!

