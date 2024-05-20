Here's Your Guide To All The New Characters In "Bridgerton" Season 3

Hot Topic
Dearest gentle reader: Another season of Bridgerton is upon us! As we promenade through this new chapter, love is in the air. The budding friends-to-lovers romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington is front and center in Season 3, and we also see several other plot lines kick into gear in the first four episodes.
As we patiently await Part 2, streaming on Netflix on June 13, let's review the newest characters coming to the forefront of Bridgerton Season 3:
Francesca Bridgerton
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
John Stirling
Lord Samadani
Lord Alfred Debling
Lady Tilley Arnold
Lord Marcus Anderson
Harry Dankworth
What are your thoughts on the new characters in Bridgerton Season 3 so far? Tell us in the comments below!
